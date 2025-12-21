The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, which can be unlocked by wagering on the 12-game Week 16 NFL slate on Sunday. There are numerous NFL matchups with playoff implications, including Panthers vs. Buccaneers, Broncos vs. Jaguars and Lions vs. Steelers. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Buccaneers have let their NFC South lead slip away following a strong start to the season, losing five of their last six games to fall into a tie with the Panthers atop the division. They will meet at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Carolina before squaring off two weeks later in a regular-season finale. Tampa Bay is a 3-point road favorite in the Week 16 NFL odds at BetMGM for the first meeting, while the over/under is 45.5.

Two of the AFC's best teams will meet at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, as Denver (12-2) hosts Jacksonville (10-4). The Broncos are riding an 11-game winning streak and control their path to the top seed in the AFC, while the Jaguars have won five straight games and lead the AFC South by one game over the Texans. Denver is a 3-point home favorite in a game that has an over/under of 46.5.

Another matchup in the late afternoon window is Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET, as a pair of 8-6 teams meet in a crucial game. The Lions are outside the playoff picture, while the Steelers hold a one-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North. Detroit is a 7-point home favorite as it tries to bounce back from a 41-34 loss to the Rams. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on Sunday's NFL games here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users several tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional support.