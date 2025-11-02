The Week 9 NFL schedule includes a loaded slate on Sunday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. Two of the top NFL matchups of the day to bet on BetMGM Sportsbook are Lions vs. Vikings and Steelers vs. Colts, while the Bills will face the Chiefs in an AFC showdown. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NFL betting preview

Detroit has won five of its last six games, and it is coming off a 24-9 win over Tampa Bay heading into Sunday's matchup against Minnesota. The Lions rank third in the NFL in points per game, and they are facing a Minnesota defense that lands in the bottom half of the league in points allowed per game. BetMGM has the Lions favored by 8.5 points in a game that has an over/under of 48.5.

Another 1 p.m. ET game that will attract plenty of betting action is Steelers vs. Colts in an AFC showdown. Pittsburgh is looking to snap a two-game losing streak, while Indianapolis is aiming for its fifth straight win. The Colts, who have the best record in the AFC at 7-1, are 3-point road favorites against the Steelers. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on Sunday NFL games here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users several tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional support.