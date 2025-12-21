Two playoff hopefuls will go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Week 16 and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Baltimore Ravens will host the New England Patriots and kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Ravens (7-7) are chasing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North but still control their own destiny in the division. Derrick Henry had his fifth 100-yard game of the season in a 24-0 win over the Bengals last week that ended a two-game losing streak. Now Baltimore is favored by 3 at home over New England while the latest Week 16 NFL odds list the over/under at 48.5.

New England blew a 21-point lead with a chance to sew up the AFC East last week against the Buffalo Bills, but also still have the inside track on the division. The Patriots are 11-3 on the season and Drake Maye has turned himself into an NFL MVP season in his sophomore campaign. He's -110 to throw two or more touchdowns on Sunday after having done so nine times so far in 14 games. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on Sunday's NFL games here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users several tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional support.