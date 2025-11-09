The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, which can be unlocked by wagering on Chargers vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are coming off wins over AFC South opponents last week. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Chargers have lost both starting tackles to injury for the remainder of the season, and they are facing a Steelers defense that racked up 19 total pressures and five sacks against Indianapolis last week. Pittsburgh also generated six takeaways in that game, moving up to second in the NFL in turnover differential. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown an interception in three straight games, while the team has turned the ball over in five straight.

Herbert also ranks second in the NFL in passing yards though, throwing for multiple touchdowns in four straight games. He is facing Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is excellent under the lights, going 16-8 against the spread in primetime games over the last five seasons. Pittsburgh has covered the spread in seven of its last eight trips to Los Angeles, but the Chargers are 2.5-point home favorites in the Week 10 NFL odds. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on Sunday NFL games here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users several tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional support.