The Week 10 NFL schedule rolls on with 12 games on Sunday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. Popular games to wager on at BetMGM Sportsbook include Bears vs. Giants (+4.5), Rams vs. 49ers (+5.5), and Seahawks vs. Cardinals (+7). Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NFL betting preview

Chicago has won five of its last six games, including a wild win at Cincinnati last week in a game that featured three touchdowns in the last two minutes and two lead changes in the final minute. The Bears are getting set for their first home game since Oct. 19, while the Giants try to snap a three-game losing streak. BetMGM has Chicago as a 4.5-point home favorite in the Week 10 NFL odds for that 1 p.m. ET game.

The NFC West is one of the top divisions to follow right now, with three teams within a half-game of the division lead. Seattle currently sits atop the standings with a 6-2 record after winning three straight games, and it will try to sweep its season series against Arizona in a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. The Seahawks are seven-point home favorites, while the over/under is 45.5.

Another NFC West showdown pits the Rams (6-2) vs. 49ers (5-3) at 4:25 p.m. ET in a game that could prove to be vital in the division race. San Francisco continues to deal with significant injury issues, but it is coming off a road win over the Giants. However, Los Angeles is a 5.5-point road favorite as it aims for its fourth straight win. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on Sunday NFL games here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users several tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional support.