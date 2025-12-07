The Week 14 NFL schedule features several pivotal games on Sunday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. The Jaguars will host the Colts (-2.5) in a meeting of AFC South leaders, while the Packers will face the Bears (+6.5) atop the NFC North standings. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Jaguars have put together a three-game winning streak at the same time the Colts have lost three of their last four games, putting the teams in a tie atop the AFC South at 8-4. They will meet in a crucial matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Jacksonville. Indianapolis has not won a road game since Week 7, but it is a 2.5-point favorite in the Week 14 NFL odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Another division leader in action on Sunday is Denver, which is riding a nine-game winning streak and holds a two-game lead over the Chargers in the AFC West heading into its matchup at Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos returned from their bye week with an overtime win against the Commanders last week, as Washington's game-winning two-point conversion attempt was swatted down by Nik Bonitto at the line. Las Vegas sits at the bottom of the division with a 2-10 record, so Denver is an 8.5-point favorite.

