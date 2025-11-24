The Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers face off on Monday Night Football in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season, with both sides sitting over .500 in a tight NFC playoff picture. The Panthers can actually take the NFC South lead if they win on Monday, while San Francisco is still behind the Seahawks and Rams in the NFC West. Sports fans looking to bet on Monday's game can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on their state of residence.

Best bets for Monday, Nov. 24

Monday's matchup features two quarterbacks who were on opposite ends of the draft spectrum, but both are coming off big games. Brock Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and made his return from injury in Week 11, throwing three touchdowns in San Francisco's win over the Cardinals. Bryce Young was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and made history in Week 11, throwing 448 yards against the Falcons to set a new Carolina franchise record for most passing yards in a single game. He also had three scores in the victory. The 49ers are 7.5-point favorites at home in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and they cover that number in 56% of simulations, good for an "A' grade according to the model.

Las Vegas is the site of the Players Era Festival, which has two marquee matchups on Monday featuring ranked opponents. The No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones have cruised to wins in all their games so far but face their toughest test when they play the No. 14 St. John's Red Storm, who are coming off back-to-back blowout wins. The SportsLine model backs Iowa State to remain undefeated, as the Cyclones win in 57% of simulations. No. 13 Gonzaga is also looking to stay undefeated when it faces No. 11 Alabama, which just got done beating No. 8 Illinois on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide have been tested early this season in the non-conference slate, beating St. John's but falling to Purdue. The SportsLine model backs Gonzaga in this matchup, as the Bulldogs win in 61% of simulations.

