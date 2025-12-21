The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Sunday's Week 16 NFL schedule is loaded with games that have playoff implications. Carolina hosts Tampa Bay in a matchup between NFC South leaders at 1 p.m. ET, while the Lions face the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's games:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review page for a full list of terms and conditions for both offers.

Sunday NFL betting preview

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is 4-0 against the Panthers since being released by Carolina, leading Tampa Bay to back-to-back division titles. Mayfield and the Buccaneers have struggled in recent weeks, but they can take firm control of the division with a win on Sunday. This is the first of two meetings in the final three weeks of the regular season, and Tampa Bay is a 3-point road favorite in the Week 16 NFL odds at BetMGM.

There are several critical games in the 4 p.m. ET window, including Broncos (-3.5) vs. Jaguars and Lions (-7) vs. Steelers. Denver is in first place in the AFC, but New England is only one game back. The Patriots also play a pivotal game in Week 16, listed as 3-point road underdogs against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Bet on Sunday NFL games at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. BetMGM's platforms have live chat features for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and there are contact information for helplines for those who need more assistance.