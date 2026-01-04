The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Week 18 NFL schedule features Jacksonville (-13.5) and Denver (-14) trying to improve their seeding before the Steelers and Ravens (-3.5) battle for the final playoff spot on Sunday Night Football. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Sunday NFL betting preview

Jacksonville can clinch the AFC South title with a win over Tennessee at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, as the Jaguars hold a one-game lead over Houston. They are 13.5-point favorites against the Titans, who are coming off a 34-26 loss to New Orleans. Jacksonville is riding a seven-game winning streak and is coming off a 23-17 win at Indianapolis.

Denver can secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason if it beats AFC West rival Los Angeles at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 14-point favorites against the Chargers, who are playing without star quarterback Justin Herbert (hand). If Denver loses, it opens the door for New England to move into the No. 1 seed with a win over Miami in another 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Bet on the NFL at BetMGM to get bonus bets.

Responsible Gaming

Bettors of all experience levels should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and BetMGM has different ways to help. Bettors can utilize gaming limits, activity alerts, timeout options and a live chat feature, and BetMGM also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER.