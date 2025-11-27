Thanksgiving NFL is the perfect time to use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer varying by state. Thursday's NFL games are Packers vs. Lions, Chiefs vs. Cowboys and Bengals vs. Ravens. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on the Thanksgiving football slate:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Best bets for NFL on Thanksgiving

The action begins at 1 p.m. ET in Detroit when the Lions host the Packers in an NFC North tilt. Green Bay dominated this matchup back in Week 1 with a 27-13 win, and the Packers are 7-3-1 on the year to the Lions' 7-4 mark. Both teams are looking for a win in order to keep pace with the Bears, who are 8-3 thanks to a four-game winning streak. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, likes the Lions to win and cover, as they cover -2.5 in 53% of simulations.

An intriguing interconference affair takes place in Dallas with the Cowboys hosting the Chiefs in a battle of wild card contenders. The Chiefs are 6-5 and are looking to make a strong late-season push after some unexpected hiccups early in the campaign. Dallas has one of the league's best offenses, but its awful defense, especially against the pass, is a big part of why the Cowboys are 5-5-1. The total is very high at 52.5, but the SportsLine model is taking the Under as that side of the total hits in 54% of model simulations.

The action concludes with an AFC North tilt between the surging Ravens and the Bengals. Baltimore has won five in a row entering Thursday, tying them atop the division with the Steelers at 6-5. The Bengals are just 3-8 thanks largely to a porous defense, but they get reinforcements on offense with Joe Burrow set to make his first start since Week 2 while the team will also get Ja'Marr Chase back after a one-game suspension. Despite the return of Burrow to Cincy's offense, the model is backing the Ravens as they cover the 7-point spread in 53% of simulations.

Bet on NFL Thanksgiving games at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM offers various resources to its users to assist with responsible gaming practices, including various gaming limits, a live chat feature as well as contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).