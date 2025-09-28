New BetMGM users can wager on Sunday's NFL showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Wager on stars like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce and hope your team finds a blank space in the back of the endzone. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Chiefs vs. Ravens betting preview

The Chiefs and Ravens are meeting in the regular season for the second year in a row after Kansas City picked up a 27-20 win at home last year. While the Chiefs were 2.5-point favorites in that game, the Ravens are 2.5-point road favorites this year. It has been an inauspicious start for both franchises in 2025, especially since they both have Super Bowl aspirations.

Kansas City recorded its first win of the campaign last week, beating the Giants in a 22-9 final. The Chiefs opened the season with losses to the Chargers and Eagles, but those setbacks came by a combined nine points. Close losses have been the story for Baltimore as well, falling to Buffalo and Detroit by a combined nine points.

The Ravens picked up their lone win against the Browns in Week 2, cruising to a 41-17 blowout. They have covered the spread in six of their last nine games dating back to last season, while the Chiefs have only covered twice in their last seven outings. However, Kansas City has dominated the head-to-head series, winning six of the last seven matchups while covering in four of the last five meetings.

