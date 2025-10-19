Among the highlights of the Week 7 NFL schedule is an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders on Sunday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Cowboys vs. Commanders betting preview

Washington has struggled to find consistency so far this season, alternating between wins and losses in its first six games. The Commanders had a chance to record their first winning streak of the season last week, but they lost to Chicago on a last-second field goal. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had 211 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and 52 rushing yards.

He will be facing a Dallas defense that has allowed 30-plus points four times this season, including a 30-27 loss at Carolina last week. The Cowboys are returning home for the first time since their 40-40 tie against the Packers in Week 4. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite for Sunday's showdown, while the over/under is 54.5. Sign up for BetMGM to wager on Commanders vs. Cowboys here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users several tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional support.