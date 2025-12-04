Bettors looking to wager on Cowboys vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer varying by state. The Cowboys are winners of three straight, while the Lions just fell to Green Bay. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Cowboys-Lions on Thursday Night Football:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

After a slow start to the season, the Cowboys are heating up and are firmly in the NFC playoff picture after rattling off three straight wins, most recently on Thanksgiving against Kansas City. The offense is humming and has maybe the best receiver tandem in the league right now in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Meanwhile, Detroit started the year 4-1 but is now 7-5 and has lost three of its last five games. The team enters Week 14 in third place in the NFC North behind 9-3 Chicago and 8-3-1 Green Bay.

No team has scored more than the Cowboys in the NFC, and they're tied for second in football in total points this year. The issue has been defensively, where Dallas ranks 31st in points allowed per game. Dallas has scored 351 points, and Detroit is right behind at 350. Despite losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to Chicago, the Lions still possess one of the league's best offenses with multiple elite receivers and a dominant running back duo in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Detroit is favored by a field goal, per the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the total sits at 54.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, likes Dallas on the money line as the Cowboys win in 45% of simulations, returning value at plus odds. Bet on Cowboys-Lions at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is something all bettors should practice when placing wagers, and it's also something BetMGM takes very seriously. BetMGM offers tools and resources to help bettors practice responsible gaming, such as gaming limits and a live chat feature. BetMGM also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).