New BetMGM users can wager on the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Wager on stars like Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, and George Pickens. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Packers vs. Cowboys betting preview

The 2-1 Packers head south for a date with the 1-2 Cowboys in a game that will naturally be headlined by Micah Parsons' return to Dallas after this offseason's blockbuster trade sent him to Green Bay. The Packers opened the year with statement wins over the Lions and Commanders, but they lost a low-scoring affair to the Browns last week and are looking to get back in the win column. As for the Cowboys, after winning an overtime shootout over the Giants in Week 2, they were blown out by the Bears last week.

The Cowboys were likely to be underdogs regardless in this matchup, but making things harder for the home team this week is the fact that star receiver CeeDee Lamb is out with an ankle injury. The Packers are 6.5-point favorites and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has them covering in over 50% of simulations. Sign up for BetMGM to wager on Ravens vs. Chiefs here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support 24/7 and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need further support.