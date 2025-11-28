The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, and Friday's sports schedule is loaded with NFL and college football action. Philadelphia hosts Chicago in an NFC Black Friday showdown at 3 p.m. ET, while college football takes center stage later in the day with Texas vs. Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. ET) and Purdue vs. Indiana (7:30 p.m. ET). Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's Bears vs. Eagles matchup:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Eagles-Bears betting preview

Philadelphia and Chicago are both leading their respective divisions heading into Week 13, setting up a massive showdown on Friday afternoon. The Eagles had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 24-21 loss at Dallas on Sunday, while the Bears won their fourth straight contest in a 31-28 victory against Pittsburgh last week. Philadelphia is a 7-point favorite against Chicago, and the over/under is 44.5.

Bet on Bears-Eagles on Black Friday at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Friday college football betting preview

There are several games with College Football Playoff implications on Friday night, including Texas vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns bounced back from a loss to Georgia with a 52-37 win over Arkansas last week, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. They are 2-point home underdogs against the Aggies, who are unbeaten heading into the final week of the regular season. Another 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff features Purdue (+28.5) vs. Indiana, as the Hoosiers try to wrap up an unbeaten regular season of their own

Bet on college football on Black Friday at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is something BetMGM takes very seriously, and the sportsbook offers different resources to its users to help, including gaming limits, a live chat feature and contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).