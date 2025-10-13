The final two matchups of the Week 6 NFL schedule take place on Monday Night Football, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. The first matchup of the night features Bills vs. Falcons at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by Bears vs. Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Monday Night Football betting preview

The Bills will put their high-scoring offense to the test against a strong Falcons defense on Monday night. Atlanta leads the NFL in total defense, allowing just 244 yards per game, while its offense ranks seventh with 262.8 yards per game. However, those statistics have not directly translated into scoring success, as the Falcons rank 15th in points allowed per game (21.5) and 26th in points scored per game (19).

Buffalo ranks third offensively in both scoring (30.6) and yards per game (395.8), led by reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen. The Bills are coming off their first loss of the season, falling to the Patriots last week. They are 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons in the Week 6 NFL odds from BetMGM. The over/under for total points scored in Bills vs. Falcons is 49.5.

In the second game of the day, the Commanders are 4.5-point favorites against the Bears. Washington has the top rushing attack in the NFL, and Chicago has the second-worst run defense in the league. Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has a rushing yards over/under of 63.5, while quarterback Jayden Daniels has a total of 44.5.

