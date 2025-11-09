The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, which can be unlocked by wagering on any of the Sunday games during the Week 10 NFL schedule. There are three matchups between teams with winning records, including Buccaneers vs. Patriots (+2.5) and 49ers vs. Rams (-5.5). Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to get bonus bets for today's games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

NFL Week 10 betting

New England brings a six-game winning streak to Tampa Bay on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff between a pair of division leaders. The Patriots have only faced one team with a winning record during their hot streak, a 23-20 upset win over the Bills in Week 5. They will eye another upset this week and are 2.5-point underdogs against the Buccaneers (6-2).

There are a pair of NFC West matchups during the 4 p.m. ET window, as the Seahawks (-6.5) host the Cardinals and the 49ers (+5) face the Rams. Seattle and Los Angeles sit atop the division standings at 6-2, while San Francisco is one loss back at 6-3 and Arizona is not mathematically out of the race at 3-5. The Rams are +130 favorites to win the division at BetMGM, followed by the Seahawks (+150), 49ers (+350) and Cardinals (150-1). Bet on NFL games at BetMGM to receive bonus bets today:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and BetMGM offers different ways to help with this, like gaming alerts, a live chat feature and contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).