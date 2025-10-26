The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Sunday NFL schedule features 11 games, including matchups like Ravens vs. Bears, Panthers vs. Bills, Broncos vs. Cowboys, and Packers vs. Steelers in the Aaron Rodgers revenge game. Click here to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook:

Read our BetMGM bonus code review for a full breakdown of terms and conditions for both offers.

Week 8 NFL betting preview

Carolina has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL across the last five weeks, winning four of its last five games. The Panthers took down quality teams like the Falcons and Cowboys during that stretch, and they are coming off a 13-6 win over the Jets. Their schedule gets even tougher this week, as they are 7-point home underdogs against the Bills.

Elsewhere, Denver is riding a four-game winning streak and is coming off a 33-32 win over the Giants, erasing a 19-0 fourth-quarter deficit in that game. The Broncos are sitting atop the AFC West heading into their matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has scored 40 points three times this season, but it is a 3.5-point underdog against the Broncos.

Sign up for BetMGM to wager on NFL games here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, offering users tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. BetMGM has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those requiring more assistance.