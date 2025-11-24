The Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers face off on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season, with both teams in contention for their respective divisions. The Panthers can take a lead over the Bucs in the NFC South with a win, while the 49ers need a victory to try to keep up with the Seahawks and red-hot Rams, who have the NFC's top seed after a win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. If you're interested in NFL betting, use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on the state you live in.

Best bets for Monday, Nov. 24

Monday's matchup features two quarterbacks who were on opposite ends of the draft spectrum, but both are coming off big games. Brock Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and made his return from injury in Week 11, throwing three touchdowns in San Francisco's win over the Cardinals. Bryce Young was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and made history in Week 11, throwing 448 yards against the Falcons to set a new Carolina franchise record for most passing yards in a single game. He also had three scores in the victory. The 49ers are 7.5-point favorites at home in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and they cover that number in 56% of simulations, good for an "A' grade according to the model.

There's plenty of NBA and NHL action on Monday, but bettors interested in early season college basketball have two intriguing matchups to target featuring ranked teams on both sides. The No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones, who have cruised in the first two games, meet the No. 14 St. John's Red Storm in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. The SportsLine model backs the Cyclones on the money line, as they win in 57% of simulations as -144 favorites (wager $144 to win $100). No. 13 Gonzaga and No. 11 Alabama will also meet as part of this showcase event, with the Bulldogs sitting at 5-0 and the Crimson Tide trying to build off a win over No.8 Illinois. The SportsLine model is backing Gonzaga to remain undefeated as it wins in 61% of simulations as a -188 favorite (wager $188 to win $100).

