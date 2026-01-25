The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, which coincides with the 2026 AFC Championship Game and 2026 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos host the Patriots at 3 p.m. ET before the Seahawks and Rams meet at 6:30 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Sunday NFL betting preview

New England engineered a remarkable turnaround under head coach Mike Vrabel this season, going 14-3 after going 4-13 last year. The Patriots have added wins over the Chargers and Texans in the playoffs, and they are 4.5-point road favorites against the Broncos in the Sunday NFL odds at BetMGM. Denver is a home underdog due to starting quarterback Bo Nix going down with an ankle injury last week against Buffalo, leaving Jarrett Stidham as the inexperienced starter for the AFC Championship.

The NFC Championship kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, as the top-seeded Seahawks host the fifth-seeded Rams. Seattle and Los Angeles split their regular-season series, with those games being decided by a combined three points. The Seahawks are riding an eight-game winning streak, and they are 2.5-point favorites for this rubber match. Bet on the NFL at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming very seriously and offers multiple tools and resources to assist bettors. These include a live chat feature on the BetMGM Sportsbook app, deposit and wager limits, activity alerts and timeout options. The sportsbook also provides contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).