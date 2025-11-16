The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, which can be used to wager on any of the 13 games during the Week 11 NFL schedule on Sunday. Five contests feature two teams with winning records, including Rams vs. Seahawks and Broncos vs. Chiefs. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to get bonus bets for Sunday's games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Sunday NFL betting preview

Seattle and Los Angeles are tied atop the NFC West heading into their 4:05 p.m. ET matchup on Sunday. Neither team has trailed since Week 6, as they are part of a three-way tie for the NFC lead. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the Week 11 NFL odds, and it has covered the spread in eight of its last nine games against Seattle.

Denver has been one of the top storylines in the NFL so far this season, winning eight of its first 10 games en route to an AFC West lead. The Broncos still have two matchups against the Chiefs remaining on their schedule, starting with Sunday's showdown at 4:25 p.m. ET. Kansas City has won 17 of the last 19 meetings between these rivals, but Denver has covered the spread in six of the last seven matchups.

Bet on Saturday college football games at BetMGM to receive bonus bets today:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers tools and resources for its users like a live chat feature, various gaming limits, timeout options and also by providing contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).