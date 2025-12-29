The final Monday Night Football matchup of the NFL regular season is a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Bet on Rams vs. Falcons on MNF. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Monday Night Football and other Monday games:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page to view all the terms and conditions for both offers.

Monday Night Football betting preview

The only thing left for the Rams to play for is seeding in the NFC, as they have sealed up a playoff spot and the NFC West title is out of reach. A trip to Charlotte or Tampa would be preferable to visiting Chicago or Philadelphia in winter, so there is some motivation. And the offense led by MVP candidate Matthew Stafford will want to keep rolling with the postseason on the horizon. Stafford entered Week 17 leading the NFL in passing yards (4,179) and passing TDs (40) and leads a Rams offense that scores the most points in the league (30.5 per game). Receiver Puka Nacua is second in the league in receiving yards (1,592) after posting 225 last week. The Los Angeles defense allows 19.9 points per game (seventh in NFL), and Atlanta scores 20.5 (T-25). The Rams are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Falcons odds, and the SportsLine model has them covering in 52% of simulations. The model sees some value on Atlanta on the money line (+291), as they win in 31% of the simulations.

The Falcons are led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and he has some weapons to work with, though receiver Drake London has been banged up and is questionable Monday. Running back Bijan Robinson will see plenty of work, and he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,026) entering NFL Week 17. Christian McCaffrey passed him with 181 yards in Monday's 49ers victory. Atlanta's defense is third in the NFL with 50 sacks but Los Angeles has allowed only 19, second-fewest in the league. The Falcons allow 24 points per game (20th in NFL) and rank 10th against the pass (195.1 yards per game) but 26th against the run (128.2). They allow fewer total yards than the Rams (323-327) but yield four more points per game. Bet on Monday Night Football at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM promotes responsible gaming, offering tools for users. The platform helps users take timeouts and set deposit limits and has live chat functionality for users to get in touch with support 24/7. It also offers contact information for helplines for those who require additional assistance.