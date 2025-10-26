The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Sunday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Packers, who are seeking their first win in Pittsburgh since 1970. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

See our BetMGM bonus code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Steelers vs. Packers betting preview

Green Bay has struggled against Pittsburgh over the last 50 years, going 0-6 in the Steel City during that stretch. The Packers have lost seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings overall, but they are 3-point road favorites in the Week 8 NFL odds. They rank fourth in the NFL in offensive EPA per play and lead the league in third-down conversions.

Pittsburgh is ninth in EPA per play and fifth in points per play, as Rodgers has thrown 10 touchdown passes with a 105.4 passer rating for the AFC North leaders. He is facing a Packers defense that sacked Jacoby Brissett six times on Sunday. However, Green Bay is winless against the spread in its last five road games, while Pittsburgh is 7-2 ATS in its last nine home games. Sign up for BetMGM to wager on Broncos vs. Cowboys here:

Responsible gaming at BetMGM

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users several tools to practice responsible gaming habits. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support around the clock and also provides information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional support.