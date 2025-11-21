The Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, giving sports bettors a great opportunity to check out the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Kickoff for Bills vs. Texans is at 8:15 p.m. ET, and Buffalo is favored by five points, according to the latest NFL odds at BetMGM. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Thursday Night Football:

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football features two of the better teams in the AFC over the last few years with the 7-3 Bills visiting the 5-5 Texans. Buffalo is off to another great start to the season, but they're in second place thanks to an even better start by the Patriots. The Texans, who have won the AFC South each of the last two seasons, had a very slow start to the year before playing better over the last month or so. Houston likely will be unable to catch the 8-2 Colts for another AFC South crown, but the Texans are certainly in the hunt for a wild card spot.

Reigning MVP Josh Allen is having another great year with 28 total touchdowns, 10 of which have come on the ground. The Bills have the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense thanks both to Allen's legs and the play of James Cook, who's averaging just below 100 yards per game on the ground this year. The Texans' offense has been better of late, but that unit started the year on a very sour note with poor play in the early weeks. The team will again be without quarterback C.J. Stroud, opening the door for Davis Mills to start once again. Houston enters Week 12 No. 1 in the NFL in total defense and scoring defense.

Buffalo is a sizable favorite on the road, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, sees value in backing the underdog Texans as they win outright in 37% of simulations, returning value at plus odds.

