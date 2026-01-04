The AFC North title will be decided when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. It's a winner-take-all rivalry showdown to wrap up the 2025-26 NFL regular season. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Steelers vs. Ravens betting preview

Baltimore's playoff chances looked bleak heading into Week 17 after the Ravens lost to New England and the Steelers beat the Lions in Week 16. However, the Ravens stayed alive with a win over Green Bay last Saturday before the Steelers fell to the Browns on Sunday. This is now a play-in game that will decide the AFC North, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh has won eight of the last 10 meetings in this rivalry, covering the spread in seven of those games. These teams tend to play low-scoring, defensive games, with the Under hitting in eight of the last 10 meetings. Ravens running back Derrick Henry had 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Packers last week, and Baltimore is a 3.5-point road favorite in the Sunday Night Football odds at BetMGM. Bet on NFL Week 18 games and much more at BetMGM:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and it's important for bettors to know the various responsible gaming tools and resources at their disposal. BetMGM offers a live chat feature to its users as well as the ability to set gaming limits and alerts and take timeouts. BetMGM also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.