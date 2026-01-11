The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule continues with three games on Sunday, including Jaguars vs. Bills (+1.5) at 1 p.m. ET, Eagles vs. 49ers (+6) at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Patriots vs. Chargers (+3.5) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on the NFL playoffs and more:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for the full terms and conditions for both promotions.

Sunday NFL betting preview

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the most postseason experience of any quarterback in the AFC playoffs this year, as he does not have to face Patrick Mahomes. He is the reigning MVP, but the Jaguars are 1.5-point favorites in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. The Jaguars earned the No. 3 seed in the conference due to an eight-game winning streak to close the regular season.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles take the field at 4:30 p.m. ET against the 49ers in an NFC showdown. Philadelphia is trying to make its third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, and Jalen Hurts is one of three quarterbacks in this year's playoffs who have won a Super Bowl. He faces a stern test on Sunday, but Philadelphia is still a 6-point favorite, up 2.5 from the opening line. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on the NFL playoffs and more:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM is serious about responsible gaming and aims to help its users maintain healthy habits. The sportsbook offers tools including deposit limits, time limits and more. BetMGM also provides documentation helping users to identify signs of problem gaming. If you or someone you know has a problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.