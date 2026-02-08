The NFL season culminates with the 2026 Big Game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on Sunday, so you're running out of time to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on state. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Big Game betting preview

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in the NFL odds at BetMGM, which is tied for the largest spread in the Big Game in the last 15 years. However, that has not necessarily been a good thing for teams in that position, as favorites of 4.5 or larger are just 5-6 straight up since 2000. Even more importantly for NFL bettors, favorites of at least 4.5 points are 1-10 against the spread in the Big Game during that stretch.

Seattle (14-5 ATS) and New England (14-6 ATS) were the two most profitable teams in the NFL this season, making it the first time in nine years that the top two ATS teams are playing in the Big Game. The Seahawks are trying to become the first favorite to cover in six years and the first team to go 3-0 ATS in a postseason all as a favorite in seven years. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (+120) and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (+240) are the most likely Big Game MVP winners on Sunday. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on the Big Game here:

