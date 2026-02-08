The New England Patriots will try to cap off their remarkable season with a league championship when they face the Seattle Seahawks in the Big Game on Sunday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on location. The Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points. Claim your BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

New England secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a 14-3 regular season, and it took advantage of being at home in playoff wins over the Chargers and Texans. The Patriots went on the road to face No. 1 seed Denver in the AFC Championship, which New England won in a 10-7 final. Quarterback Drake Maye had 65 rushing yards in that low-scoring, snowy game.

Seattle went 14-3 in the regular season as well, earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Seahawks opened their playoff run with a 41-6 win over the 49ers in the Divisional Round before beating the Rams in a 31-27 final in the NFC Championship. They are 4.5-point favorites against the Patriots in the NFL odds at BetMGM, while the over/under is 45.5, both unchanged from the opening Big Game lines.

