Those looking to get into NFL betting can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to access one of two promotions being offered by the platform, depending on which state you live in. You'll either be able to get $150 in bonus bets after winning your qualifying wager of $10 or more, or get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses. Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season concludes with Monday Night Football as the Minnesota Vikings head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. The Vikings will be breaking in a new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, a Chicagoland native after playing high school football in LaGrange, while the Bears are hoping new head coach Ben Johnson can display some early magic for a franchise that has never had a 4,000-yard passer in its history. Sign up for BetMGM here:

Explaining the BetMGM bonus code

New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Michigan residents are eligible for the promotion where they get $150 in bonus bets after winning their first wager of $10 or more. Residents in other states where BetMGM legally operates are eligible for the other promotion. Remember, you must be a new user of legal age to sign up for the offer. There's no minimum odds requirement for either promotion, and the code CBSSPORTS is the same for both offers.

For the national promotion, you'll be given bonus bets if your first wager loses, up to $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll be given a single bonus bet slip equal to your wager amount. If you bet $50 or more and lose, you'll be given five equal slips, which will add up to your wager amount. For example, if you bet $100 and the bet lost, you'd get five $20 bonus bet slips.

Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. They expire in seven days. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Here's how to sign up for BetMGM's offer.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. You'll be taken to BetMGM. Create an account by entering all required information. Use the code CBSSPORTS. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Place a first bet. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Best NFL bets today

The Vikings are coming off a 14-win season in 2024, though the campaign ended in disappointment with an exit in the Wild Card round at the hands of the Rams. Minnesota decided to move on from Sam Darnold, and now it's McCarthy's time to step into the spotlight. He'll have some great weapons at his disposal as the Vikings bring back Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Aaron Jones. The Bears are generating some excitement with Johnson overseeing the offense, but that defense is expected to be without T.J. Edwards and could also be missing Jaylon Johnson. Chicago will also have to contend with Minnesota's aggressive defense, which led the league in interceptions a year ago. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing the Vikings as -123 favorites (wager $123 to win $100) on the money line. Minnesota wins in 59% of simulations. Bet Vikings-Bears at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM. The platform has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support 24/7 and also offers tools like setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts to help users game responsibly. BetMGM also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those needing further assistance.