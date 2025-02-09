Kansas City and Philadelphia will meet with a title on the line for the second time in three years when they square off Sunday. Kansas City won the last meeting by a field goal and is seeking its third consecutive championship. K.C. advanced to the 2025 finale with a 32-29 win over Buffalo, marking their fifth championship game appearance in six years. Philadelphia is coming off a 55-23 blowout win over Washington, becoming the first team in history to rush for seven touchdowns in a playoff game.

The game at Caesars Superdome kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 49.5 in the latest odds from the SportsLine Consensus. Kansas City has won 13 consecutive games as a favorite, but Philadelphia has covered the spread in six straight games against top-10 scoring defenses, so there is plenty to consider before locking in Kansas City vs. Philadelphia picks.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City picks and what to know

Date February 9

Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

Point spread Chiefs -1.5

Money line Chiefs -128, Eagles +108

Total 49.5

Kansas City is in the midst of one of the most incredible dynastical runs in sports history, which has been orchestrated by Mahomes. Since the 29-year-old became the team's starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have gone 17-3 in the playoffs, appeared in the AFC Championship Game in all seven postseasons, reached the Super Bowl five times and won three Lombardi Trophies.

Mahomes' playoff win total is the second-highest in NFL history behind Tom Brady's 35, and he is looking to pull even with Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana for the second-most Super Bowl victories by a starting QB. Meanwhile, Andy Reid is the third head coach in NFL history to reach the Big Game six times, joining Bill Belichick (nine) and Don Shula, and is attempting to tie Chuck Noll (four) for second place on the all-time Super Bowl wins list.

The Chiefs are 12-0 in one-score games this season, including the playoffs, and have won 17 straight such contests - both league records. Their streak of 18 consecutive games without allowing a 100-yard rusher could be in jeopardy, however, as Barkley has reached triple digits in five straight outings and 14 overall this campaign.

Philadelphia has won each of its last 13 games in which Hurts has played in its entirety. But it has been extremely strong on the other side of the ball as well, as it possessed the top-ranked defense in the NFL during the regular season with an average of 278.4 yards allowed and leads the league with 10 forced turnovers this postseason.

