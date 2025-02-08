Anyone who would like to try betting on the NFL and does not already have a BetMGM Sportsbook account can take advantage of a welcome bonus for new users ahead of Sunday's game using a BetMGM promo code.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City continue their pursuit of history Sunday when they face Nick Sirianni, Saquon Barkley and Philadelphia in the pro football championship game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Since the Kansas City-Philadelphia matchup was set nearly two weeks ago, Kansas City has remained a steady 1.5-point favorite. The total has dropped slightly, from 49.5 to 48.5. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City

Date Sunday, Feb. 9

Sunday, Feb. 9 Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Money line Chiefs -123, Eagles +103

Chiefs -123, Eagles +103 Total 48.5

Preview

Kansas City is famously trying to become the first franchise in league history to win the Super Bowl three years in a row. A win Sunday would also give the Chiefs their fifth Lombardi Trophy overall, which would be tied for the third-most ever, behind only the Patriots and Steelers (six each).

Mahomes can add to his already lengthy list of individual accomplishments. With a win over the Eagles, the 29-year-old would tie Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana for the second-most victories in the Super Bowl by a quarterback, with four. Tom Brady leads all players with seven.

Finally, Reid can solidify his spot among the most successful coaches in league history. Reid has won the Super Bowl three times, becoming one of just 13 head coaches with multiple rings. With a win Sunday, he would join Bill Belichick (six) and Chuck Noll (four) as the only coaches with at least four.

Eagles keys to success

Hurts enters the Super Bowl off one of his best games of the season. In the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, Hurts passed for 246 yards and a touchdown, averaged 8.8 yards per attempt and earned a passer rating of 110.1. He also added three touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts has struggled this season when pressured. When facing pressure, he has a passer rating of 83.5 and has thrown seven touchdowns and two interceptions. That's a considerable drop from his 103.7 passer rating, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions overall. Hurts' numbers under pressure bode well for the Kansas City defense, which has been one of the best in the league at getting to the quarterback. Led by Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, the Chiefs pressure quarterbacks on 37.2% of dropbacks, which ranks sixth in the league.

Chiefs keys to success

If the Chiefs hope to make history, they will need to solve Philadelphia's defense. The Eagles are giving up just 17.9 points per game this season including the playoffs, which is the best in the NFL. In the postseason, Philadelphia has forced opponents into 10 turnovers.

Mahomes and Kansas City are coming off arguably their best offensive game of the season. In the AFC Championship Game win over the Bills, the Chiefs scored 32 points. That is the team's only game this season of scoring at least 30 points. Mahomes had one of his best efforts of the year, passing for 245 yards and a touchdown and earning a passer rating of 111.9.

Many SportsLine experts, including R.J. White, Alex Selesnick, Matt Severance and Todd Fuhrman, have locked in their picks for the Super Bowl, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Responsible gambling

Responsible gambling is a serious matter in sports betting and BetMGM is dedicated to promoting it. BetMGM offers resources and tools to help bettors, including money and time limits, game-sense tips (such as setting a budget and sticking to it), and the ability to take "timeouts" from BetMGM between three and 180 days.

There are additional resources available too, such as: