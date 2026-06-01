Betting the Bills in 2026: See how Buffalo's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

With the Bills' run of five straight division titles ending in 2025 despite a seventh straight season with double-digit wins, Buffalo moves forward with a new head coach in Joe Brady and the same expectations to make it to a Super Bowl, something the Bills have failed to do every season since 1993 despite their recent success. Will a new coach, new defensive scheme and the same old MVP candidate at quarterback be enough to finally win the AFC?

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Buffalo Bills futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Buffalo Bills 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 10.5 (-125) 10.5 (-125) Go Under win total 10.5 (+105) 10.5 (+105) Miss playoffs +250

Make playoffs -320

Win AFC East -130

Win AFC +500

Win Super Bowl +1000 +1100

The Bills are the co-favorites to win the AFC with the Ravens and tied for second in odds to win the Super Bowl with the Ravens and Seahawks, with all three just behind the Rams. The division is expected to come down to the Bills and Patriots, who are -300 to be the top two teams in the AFC East in some order when all is said and done. While their Super Bowl odds have gotten a little shorter since February, their win total heads into June at the exact same price.

Buffalo Bills futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +700 12.5 Under 12 L, Divisional round 2024 +1600 10 Over 13 L, AFC Championship 2023 +900 10.5 Over 11 L, Divisional round 2022 +600 11.5 Over 13 L, Divisional round 2021 +1100 11.5 Under 11 L, Divisional round

Since Josh Allen's first full season as QB1 in 2019, no team has scored more points than the Bills' 3,120, and no team has allowed fewer points than the Bills' 2,253. Buffalo's +957 point differential over the last seven seasons is 127 points better than the second-place Ravens, 290 points better than the third-place Chiefs and 490 points better than the fifth-place Packers. Despite clearly being the best regular-season team in the NFL during Allen's tenure, the Bills have made zero Super Bowls and just two AFC Championship Games.

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Buffalo Bills 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 12-5 11.18 5.91 (5) 5.25 (15) 12.5 (8)

The 2025 Bills led the league in rushing yards per game, finishing second in rushing yards per play, while the offense also finished fourth in yards per pass play. The Bills offense also ranked top four in efficiency on third down, red zone and goal to go situations while leading the league in time of possession. The Achilles heel of the team came on defense, where they ranked 30th in yards allowed per rush, negating a strong pass defense. The Bills still managed to finish fifth in point differential on the season behind the Seahawks, Rams, Patriots and Jaguars before winning a tight wild-card game in Jacksonville then losing an equally close divisional round game in Denver.

Buffalo Bills 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Mitchell Trubisky Kyle Allen

RB Reggie Gilliam (FB) Ben VanSumeren (FB)

WR Curtis Samuel, Brandin Cooks, Gabe Davis D.J. Moore, Trent Sherfield, Jalen Virgil Skyler Bell (4) TE





OL David Edwards Austin Corbett, Nick Broeker, Lloyd Cushenberry Jude Bowry (4), Ar'maj Reed-Adams (7) DL DaQuan Jones, Larry Ogunjobi, Jordan Phillips

Zane Durant (5) EDGE Joey Bosa, A.J. Epenesa Bradley Chubb, Mike Danna TJ Parker (2) LB Matt Milano, Shaq Thompson Jimmy Ciarlo Kaleb Elarms-Orr (4) CB Taron Johnson, Tre'Davious White, Cam Lewis, Dane Jackson Dee Alford Davison Igbinosun (2), Toriano Pride (7) S Taylor Rapp, Jordan Poyer, Darnell Savage C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone Jalon Kilgore (5) STAFF Sean McDermott (HC), Bobby Babich (DC) Pete Carmichael (OC), Jim Leonhard (DC)



At the end of last season, Bills management and ownership cut ties with Sean McDermott, the head coach hired in 2017 who in his first season brought the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. For nearly two decades, getting to the playoffs was a pipe dream in Buffalo. With a perennial MVP candidate at quarterback, getting to the playoffs has ceased to be good enough. Joe Brady moves from offensive coordinator to head coach with the hope he can be the one to crack the Super Bowl enigma in Orchard Park.

Despite the strong overall offensive numbers, the Bills lacked a go-to receiving option last year, and they spent a key 2026 draft pick to acquire one in D.J. Moore. Otherwise, the priority was on overhauling the defense to better fit new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's vision for the unit, parting ways with former key defenders such as Matt Milano, Taron Johnson, Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer. One thing that hasn't changed is GM Brandon Beane trying to catch lightning in a bottle with aging prominent edge rushers, with Bradley Chubb as the new Joey Bosa/Von Miller.

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Buffalo Bills 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @HOU

2 DET Thu 3 LAC

4 NE

5 @LAR Mon 6 @LV

7 bye

8 BAL

9 @MIN Mon 10 @NYJ

11 MIA

12 KC Thu 13 @NE

14 @GB

15 CHI Sat 16 @DEN Fri 17 @MIA

18 NYJ



The Bills get a three-week homestand early in the season, contributing to the stacking of road games late, including four in five weeks after the Thanksgiving matchup against the Chiefs. A West Coast swing follows the early homestand, including what might be a Super Bowl preview against the Rams, which is one of the likeliest title game matchups according to oddsmakers. While betting Over on win totals of contenders carries an inherent risk of resting players late in the season, the Bills couldn't shape up any better to win one or both of their final games with backups.

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Buffalo Bills futures picks

Joe Brady Coach of the Year (+1400)

I have no interest in backing the Bills as a positive play in Super Bowl or conference markets while transitioning to a new head coach, even if he's a familiar face. But if you do believe Brady has what it takes to improve upon the foundation McDermott built, I see value in the Coach of the Year market, where Brady has much longer odds than Jesse Minter (+800) in a similar situation.

I would avoid betting on the Bills as a -130 division favorite until it looks like the defense has been sorted out. Unfortunately, the Bills host the Patriots in Week 4, and a win there will likely mean little opportunity to get a better number than the preseason divisional title line as the schedule sets up similarly for both teams.

If you're not a believer in Brady or the defense, taking the Bills to miss the playoffs at +250 or an alternate win total like Under 9.5 wins at +170 seems like the way to go.