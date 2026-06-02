Betting the Browns in 2026: See how Cleveland's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

While the long list of Cleveland Browns starting quarterbacks this century has become a meme, the head coaching position wasn't much better for Cleveland for most the decade, with 10 different head coaches (including interims) during the team's 17-year hiatus from the playoffs starting in 2003. That changed with the hiring of Kevin Stefanski, who took the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and again in 2023, but the team decided it was time for a change after another last place finish. Enter Todd Monken, who previously served as Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2019. He'll be tasked with turning the offense into a competitive unit, while the defense will have to weather the loss of well-respected coordinator Jim Schwartz and the trade of reigning Defensive Player of the year Myles Garrett.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Cleveland Browns futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Cleveland Browns 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 6.5 (+130) 6.5 (+100) Go Under win total 6.5 (-160) 6.5 (-120) Miss playoffs -550

Make playoffs +400

Win AFC North +1900

Win AFC +7600

Win Super Bowl +15000 +15000

The Browns aren't quite considered the basement of the AFC by the market thanks to the existence of the Jets and Dolphins, but they're close as Cleveland had a win total of 6.5 with -125 juice on the Under prior to the trade of Myles Garrett on June 1. That deal moved the Browns from +1600 to +1900 in division title odds but did not have an initial effect on the team's make/miss playoffs market.

Cleveland Browns futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +30000 5.5 Under 5 4th, AFC North 2024 +4000 8.5 Under 3 4th, AFC North 2023 +3500 9.5 Over 11 L, Wild card round 2022 +3700 8.5 Under 7 4th, AFC North 2021 +1600 10.5 Under 8 3rd, AFC North

While Stefanski brought an air of respectability to the Browns early in his tenure, this is still a franchise that has finished with a positive point differential just three times since rejoining the league in 1999, and of those three seasons, Stefanski's +34 point differential in 2023 represents the best mark. The Browns have had a different leading passer in each of the last five years, with none being potential 2026 starter Deshaun Watson, who hasn't played more than seven games in a season since leaving Houston.

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Cleveland Browns 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 5-12 5.54 4.33 (32) 4.75 (4) -32.7 (31)

It should come as no surprise that the data says the Browns paired the worst offense in the league with one of the best defenses, with the latter not doing nearly enough to counteract the former. Only the Jets and Titans had a worse passing offense on a per play basis, while the Browns also ranked 28th in yards per rush play. The success of the defense stems largely from a dangerous pass rush that finished third in sacks per pass attempt, led by Myles Garrett.

Cleveland Browns 2026 offseason review

In a bit of a twist, the one position not undergoing change in Cleveland is quarterback, where Deshaun Watson will battle 2025 draft picks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel to start. Unless Monken can unlock any of those options, the most likely scenario has the Browns targeting a new franchise quarterback next offseason. The priority this offseason was to rebuild the offensive line with a focus on versatility, while the team also boosted its receiving weapons in each of the first two rounds of the draft. However, the trade of Garrett became the biggest move of the NFL offseason in June, with the Browns acquiring another quality edge rusher in Jared Verse along with multiple draft picks.

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Cleveland Browns 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @JAC

2 @TB

3 CAR

4 PIT Thu 5 @NYJ

6 BAL

7 @TEN

8 @PIT

9 @NO

10 HOU

11 bye

12 LV

13 CIN

14 ATL

15 @NYG

16 @BAL

17 IND

18 @CIN



The Browns' Sunday routine gets interrupted once with an early-season Thursday matchup against the Steelers, and the schedule sets up for the chance for the Browns to surprise if Monken gets the team on track quickly. Matchups against the Jets, Raiders and Giants plus facing the AFC South and NFC South mean the biggest challenges will likely come from their division matchups, where the defense has helped the team win ugly in the past.

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Cleveland Browns futures picks

Over 5.5 wins (+105)

I'm not calling my shot here and saying the Browns will make the playoffs, but I see a path with the schedule above combined with all the talent they added on offense. It will boil down to three things: Monken proving to be a capable head coach who can find some kind of offensive success, a productive option emerging at quarterback and the defense not losing significant ground without Schwartz and Garrett. I think the talent is there for the defense to continue to succeed, and I have no way of knowing if Monken can check off the first item on that list. I also think it's worth a sprinkle to back an aggressive Over 7.5 wins at +300 or better and root for the Browns to stack up victories outside the division and hopefully add one or two in division to get eight wins.