Betting the Buccaneers in 2026: See how Tampa Bay's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Buccaneers' run of four straight division titles came to an end in 2025 due to the Panthers sweeping the Falcons and winning the tiebreaker between the three 8-9 teams, but Tampa Bay has no one to blame but itself after losing seven of its nine games after the bye. That included a loss to each of its division rivals by four points or fewer from Weeks 14-16. On top of wondering what might have been, the Bucs have had to navigate the loss of longtime stars on both sides of the ball as Mike Evans and Lavonte David are among those who won't be on the field for the team in 2026.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Tampa Bay Buccaneers futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 8.5 (+100) 8.5 (-140) Go Under win total 8.5 (-120) 8.5 (+115) Miss playoffs -130

Make playoffs +110

Win NFC South +160

Win NFC +2000

Win Super Bowl +4500 +4000

The offseason losses have led to pessimism in the market, with the Bucs moving from strong favorites to go Over 8.5 wins to juiced to the Under despite positive reviews for their draft. While they remain the favorite to win the NFC North, the market sees it as more likely than not the Bucs will miss the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +3000 9.5 Under 8 2nd, NFC South 2024 +8000 7.5 Over 10 L, Wild card round 2023 +10000 6.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2022 +780 11.5 Under 8 L, Wild card round 2021 +700 12 Over 13 L, Divisional round

The Bucs have finished with eight or more wins in each of the last six years, three with Tom Brady at quarterback and three with Baker Mayfield. However, their minus-31 point differential last year marked the second time in that stretch where they finished with more points allowed than scored and has led to a much more conservative win total in the market than last year.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 8-9 7.71 5.10 (25) 5.73 (25) -8.3 (20)

Not much went right for the Bucs statistically in 2025 as they finished well behind the Falcons offense in yards per play while finishing last in the division in that stat on defense. The Bucs had the worst red-zone defense in the league last year but were one of five teams to allow fewer than 100 rushing yards per game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Teddy Bridgewater Jake Browning

RB Rachaad White Kenneth Gainwell

WR Mike Evans, Sterling Shepard David Sills Ted Hurst (3) TE



Bauer Sharp (6) OL Charlie Heck, Michael Jordan Justin Skule, Marshall Foerner Billy Schrauth (5) DL Logan Hall, Greg Gaines A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Haggai Ndubuisi DeMonte Capehart (5) EDGE Haason Reddick, Markees Watts Al-Quadin Muhammad Rueben Bain (1) LB Lavonte David, Anthony Walker, Deion Jones Alex Anzalone, Christian Rozeboom, John Bullock Josiah Trotter (2) CB Jamel Dean, Kindle Vildor Chase Lucas, Kemon Hall

S Christian Izien, J.T. Gray Miles Killebrew Keionte Scott (4) STAFF Josh Grizzard (OC) Zac Robinson (OC)



While Mike Evans and Lavonte David may not have been the same caliber of player as at their peaks, both still represent key losses for the franchise. The biggest loss on field may be Jamel Dean, who graded third at cornerback in 2025, according to PFF. With good depth at receiver even after the Evans loss, the Bucs chose this offseason to direct their focus on the defense, bringing in Alex Anzalone, Al-Quadin Muhammad and A'Shawn Robinson to cover losses in the front seven before supplementing those additions with Rueben Bain (seen as great value at No. 15 overall) and Josiah Trotter.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @CIN

2 CLE

3 MIN

4 GB

5 @DAL Thu 6 PIT

7 @CAR

8 ATL

9 @CHI

10 bye

11 @DET

12 CAR Mon 13 LAC

14 @BAL

15 NO

16 @ATL

17 LAR

18 @NO



The Bucs avoid a first-place schedule for the first time since 2022, which this year means playing the Rams, Cowboys and Chargers instead of the Seahawks, Eagles and Broncos. The Bucs are also a rare team that avoided any back-to-back road games on the schedule, with their toughest travel spot a trip to Dallas on short rest for a Thursday game.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers futures picks

Miss playoffs (-130)

Maybe the Bucs will manage to win the division, but I like making this play as essentially a way to take the other three teams to have the NFC South winner as it seems unlikely a wild card is going to come from this group. While the schedule may not be as challenging as it has been in the past, the quality of the roster seems to be worse than a team last year that struggled on both sides of the ball. Week 1 in Cincinnati should be a good test for how competitive this Bucs team can be this year, so anyone hesitant to play them prior to the start of the season can use that as a gauge to jump in with a positive play ahead of the Week 2 meeting with Cleveland or find a spot to make a negative play, potentially prior to the trip to Chicago in Week 9.