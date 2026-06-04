Betting the Chiefs in 2026: See how Kansas City's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The 2012 Chiefs won two games, fired their coach and brought in Andy Reid to get the franchise back on track, and for the next 12 years they never posted a losing season and made 11 trips to the playoffs. Then 2025 was an unmitigated disaster as the Chiefs opened the year with back-to-back losses, rallied back to 5-3 by midseason and then lost eight of their last nine games as well as Patrick Mahomes to an ACL tear late in that skid. Now Mahomes is in a battle with the clock to be ready for Week 1 while the defense will have to overcome the departure of multiple cornerbacks in order to get back to the top of a competitive conference.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Kansas City Chiefs futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Kansas City Chiefs 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 10.5 (+115) 10.5 (-105) Go Under win total 10.5 (-140) 10.5 (-115) Miss playoffs +170

Make playoffs -210

Win AFC West +160

Win AFC +740

Win Super Bowl +1500 +1500

While reports about Mahomes' recovery were largely positive during the spring, the Under on the team's win total has gained steam since February, though the Chiefs' Super Bowl odds remain at +1500. They also are still favorites in the AFC West but sit third in the conference well behind the Ravens and Bills, two teams with new head coaches for 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +800 11.5 Under 6 3rd, AFC West 2024 +500 11.5 Over 15 L, Super Bowl 2023 +600 11.5 Under 11 W, Super Bowl 2022 +1020 10.5 Over 14 W, Super Bowl 2021 +450 12.5 Under 12 L, AFC Championship

The Chiefs sitting +160 to win the division during the Patrick Mahomes era isn't unprecedented -- they were around the same price at the beginning of the 2022 season before rattling off three straight trips to the Super Bowl -- but they'll have their longest odds to win the Super Bowl heading into a season since Mahomes' first taking over as starting quarterback.

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Kansas City Chiefs 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 6-11 9.49 5.14 (23) 5.17 (13) 5.6 (15)

Yes, Mahomes' season ended early due to injury, but he did manage to start 14 games and saw a clear reduction in his completion percentage while getting sacked more than he's ever been. That means the fix on offense isn't simply better health, especially when the unit was 29th in goal-to-go situations. The defense finished ninth in yards per rush but just 16th against the pass and now will have to overcome the loss of multiple key cornerbacks.

Kansas City Chiefs 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Gardner Minshew Justin Fields Garrett Nussmeier (7) RB Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Dameon Pierce, Keaontay Ingram Kenneth Walker, Emari Demercado Emmett Johnson (5) WR Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster Andrew Armstrong Cyrus Allen (5) TE Robert Tonyan



OL Jawaan Taylor



DL Derrick Nnadi, Jerry Tillery, Mike Pennel Khyiris Tonga Peter Woods (1) EDGE Charles Omenihu, Michael Danna, Malik Herring, Janarius Robinson

R Mason Thomas (2) LB Leo Chenal



CB Jaylen Watson, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson, Eric Scott Kader Kohou, Kaiir Elam Mansoor Delane (1), Jadon Canady (4) S Bryan Cook, Deon Bush, Mike Edwards Alohi Gilman, Tanner McCalister

STAFF Matt Nagy (OC) Eric Bieniemy (OC)



Andy Reid's offense finished top six in scoring for six straight seasons starting in 2017 prior to Mahomes taking over at quarterback, including No. 1 in the league three times. Then Matt Nagy became offensive coordinator in 2023 and the offense dropped to ninth in scoring, then 16th, then 20th last year. Eric Bieniemy, who served as offensive coordinator the five seasons prior to Nagy's tenure, returns to the fold, and he'll benefit from the addition of Kenneth Walker at running back, as the Chiefs haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2017. On defense, the team's rebuilt cornerback room starts with Mansoor Delane, the top cornerback prospect in this year's draft.

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Kansas City Chiefs 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 DEN Mon 2 IND

3 @MIA

4 @LV

5 Bye

6 LAC

7 @SEA

8 @DEN

9 NYJ

10 @ATL

11 ARI

12 @BUF Thu 13 @LAR Thu 14 @CIN

15 NE Mon 16 SF

17 @LAC

18 LV



On the plus side, a third-place schedule brings a matchup with the Colts, which the schedule-makers set for Week 2 when Indy could also be dealing with a recovering QB after Daniel Jones tore his Achilles last season. But their third-place opponents also include a Bengals team that gets slotted in as the third of three consecutive tough road opponents starting on Thanksgiving against the Bills. The Chiefs will hope to have Mahomes fully healthy coming out of the Week 5 bye when they host the Chargers then have trips to Seattle and Denver against elite defenses.

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Kansas City Chiefs futures picks

Win AFC (+750)

Win Super Bowl (+1600)

I remain skeptical that Mahomes will make it back for Week 1, nor do I think it's smart to rush him back when the team obviously has championship aspirations. But he'll be healthy at some point, and it's hard to see how the Chiefs get shut out of the playoffs again. Once they're in the postseason, no team is as dangerous as the Chiefs, as they've proven time and again. I'll jump at betting the best price we've had available for them to win the conference and Super Bowl in the Mahomes era.