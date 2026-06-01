Betting the Commanders in 2026: See how Washington's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Commanders entered 2025 with big expectations following a run to the NFC Championship Game, but issues on both sides of the ball led to Washington losing 10 of its final 12 games to fall well short of its 9.5 win total. The hope for 2026 is that better health from key players like Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin can spur a rebound on offense while key additions like first-round pick Sonny Styles can elevate the defense, but the NFC East suddenly looks much tougher with the Giants' coaching upgrade and the Cowboys also fortifying their defense.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Washington Commanders futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are from DraftKings.

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Washington Commanders 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 7.5 (-120) 7.5 (-110) Go Under win total 7.5 (+100) 7.5 (-110) Miss playoffs -275

Make playoffs +220

Win NFC East +500

Win NFC +3000

Win Super Bowl +6500 +6000

Interestingly, the Commanders are seen as less likely to win the Super Bowl than they were in February but more likely to win at least eight games, which doesn't add up. Their +500 price to win the division is shorter than the Giants, who are just 10 cents off the Commanders' win total pricing after taking some steam over the offseason.

Washington Commanders futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +1800 9.5 Under 5 3rd, NFC East 2024 +15000 6.5 Over 12 L, NFC Champ 2023 +8000 6.5 Under 4 4th, NFC East 2022 +7600 7.5 Over 8 4th, NFC East 2021 +4000 8.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC East

Aside from their Cinderella 2024 season, the Commanders haven't finished higher than 22nd in scoring since Kirk Cousins left following the 2017 season. The last two times the franchise won the NFC East, it did so with nine wins or fewer (7-9 in 2020, 9-7 in 2015).

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Washington Commanders 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 5-12 6.18 5.47 (12) 6.02 (30) -12.9 (23)

The offense played reasonably well for Washington last year despite Daniels missing 10 games due to injury, though the team only went 2-5 in games he started. The Commanders finished fifth in yards per rush despite entering the season with one of the weaker RB rooms in the league on paper thanks in part to the emergence of seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Only the Cowboys gave up more yards per passing play than Washington, which also had the second-worst red zone defense in the league.

Washington Commanders 2026 offseason review

David Blough takes over the offensive coordinator role after two seasons as assistant quarterbacks coach, and he'll be tasked with getting the most out of a passing game with unproven options behind Terry McLaurin. The defense should have more new faces in the starting lineup than returning options, headlined by Styles at linebacker and a pair of free-agent edge rushers in Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.

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Washington Commanders 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @PHI

2 @DAL

3 SEA

4 IND London 5 NYG

6 @SF Mon 7 bye

8 PHI

9 LAR

10 @NYG Thu 11 CIN Mon 12 @ARI

13 @TEN

14 HOU

15 ATL

16 @MIN

17 @JAC

18 DAL



Washington starts out with two key divisional matchups before a three game "home" stand that is interrupted by a trip to London, where they'll lose one of their home games on the season. The best chance to pick up wins could come after the bye with easier road opponents mixed in with tougher home games.

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Washington Commanders futures picks

Under 7.5 wins (+100)

It feels like there are two ways to go with the Commanders this season: take the Under as I'm doing here, or shoot high on a positive play by taking them on a big alternate win total Over, or at the very least taking them to make the playoffs at +220. We've seen the ceiling for Daniels and the offense. But when accounting for the lack of weapons in the passing game, transitioning to a first-time offensive coordinator and then expecting major improvement from the defense, it seems to me like we're banking on a lot going right just to get to .500. I'll take the Under at plus odds and bank on the high-wire act not being successful.