Betting the Cowboys in 2026: See how Dallas' win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Cowboys in Brian Schottenheimer's first season as head coach scored 471 points, a total in line with 2021-23 when they made the playoffs for three straight years. The issue was on defense, where for a second straight year the Cowboys fielded one of the worst stop units in the league. So Dallas went to work overhauling that unit this offseason, including trading for edge rusher Rashan Gary to help boost the pass rush in a post-Micah Parsons world, throwing $33 million at safety Jalen Thompson, and then fortifying both positions with their two first-round picks by adding Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Dallas Cowboys futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Dallas Cowboys 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 9.5 (+115) 8.5 (-130) Go Under win total 9.5 (-140) 8.5 (+110) Miss playoffs -122

Make playoffs +102

Win NFC East +235

Win NFC +1300

Win Super Bowl +2500 +3500

We've seen a bit of win total movement toward the Over, which is -150 at 8.5 on the alternate line after sitting at -130 in February. That seems warranted for the active offseason, including landing a potential steal at No. 11 overall in Downs. But in order for the drop in Super Bowl odds to be warranted, the defense is going to have to come together in a hurry while Dak Prescott and Co. chase another 500-point season.

Dallas Cowboys futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +6000 7.5 Under 7 2nd, NFC East 2024 +2000 10 Under 7 3rd, NFC East 2023 +1400 9.5 Over 12 L, Wild card round 2022 +1960 10.5 Over 12 L, Divisional round 2021 +3000 9 Over 12 L, Wild card round

The Cowboys had just three losing seasons from 2005-23 (all three when starting quarterbacks Tony Romo and Dak Prescott played six games or fewer due to injury) before consecutive losing seasons the past two years, with only one to blame on a quarterback injury, as Prescott played eight games in 2024. Trends say the Cowboys will more than likely have a dangerous offense, but success will be determined by the quality of the defense.

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Dallas Cowboys 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 7-9-1 7.68 5.95 (4) 6.14 (31) -11.0 (22)

The two units in Dallas were diametric opposites in 2025, with the offense finishing second in yards per game and the defense finishing 30th. The offense finished top 10 in yards per play both rushing and passing, while the offensive line kept Prescott upright as the team finished sixth in sacks per pass attempt. Now the bad: No team gave up more points or more yards per pass play, while the defense also finished last in third down success rate.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Will Grier Sam Howell

RB Miles Sanders



WR Jalen Tolbert Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tyler Johnson Anthony Smith (7) TE





OL Brock Hoffman, Robert Jones, Hakeem Adeniji Matt Hennessey Drew Shelton (4) DL Osa Odighizuwa, Solomon Thomas, Perrion Winfrey Otito Ogbonnia, Jonathan Bullard LT Overton (4) EDGE Dante Fowler, Jadeveon Clowney, Payton Turner Rashan Gary, Tyrus Wheat Malachi Lawrence (1) LB Logan Wilson, Kenneth Murray, Jack Sanborn Dee Winters, Curtis Robinson Jaishawn Barham (3) CB C.J. Goodwin Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick Devin Moore (4) S Donovan Wilson, Juanyeh Thomas Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke Caleb Downs (1) STAFF Matt Eberflus (DC) Christian Parker (DC)



While there was a lot of player movement on defense, success may come down to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who coached under Vic Fangio in both Denver and Philadelphia. With defensive backs being his primary responsibility, Parker deserves credit for the success of the secondary in both stops, including quickly developing Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean into key contributors for a Super Bowl winning team.

That could mean big things for first-round pick Caleb Downs and even fourth-rounder Devin Moore, while free agent pickups Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant graded out above average per PFF last year. The Cowboys' ability to make a surprise run this year will depend on the unit coming together quickly and allowing the front seven to focus on stopping the run and getting after the opposing quarterback.

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Dallas Cowboys 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @NYG

2 WAS

3 BAL Rio 4 @HOU

5 TB Thu 6 @GB

7 @PHI Mon 8 ARI

9 @IND

10 SF

11 TEN

12 PHI Thu 13 @SEA Mon 14 bye

15 @LAR

16 JAC

17 NYG

18 @WAS



The Cowboys unfortunately lose a home game to international play, which will involve a 10-hour flight to Rio de Janeiro and another back to Dallas before facing the Texans in Houston on regular rest in Week 4 and then a Thursday matchup the following week. That tough stretch is followed by back-to-back road games against playoff contenders, including their crucial divisional showdown with the Eagles. Things finally slow down after that, but having to face both the Seahawks and Rams on the road is a tough draw for Dallas.

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Dallas Cowboys futures picks

Miss playoffs (-120)

With the price roughly the same to miss the playoffs or finish under 9.5 wins, I'll prioritize the former as I don't see the Eagles finishing with fewer than 10 wins, and the strength of the NFC West and North will make it difficult for a nine-win team to get into the playoffs. One market to keep an eye on when it opens is passing yards leader, as a Cowboys defense that takes time to come together could give Dak Prescott the potential to rack up huge numbers early in the year.