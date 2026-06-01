Betting the Dolphins in 2026: See how Miami's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

It's rebuild time in Miami with the Dolphins moving on from head coach Mike McDaniel, former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa and the team's top two receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. New head coach Jeff Hafley will be tasked with developing the identity on defense, while De'Von Achane and free-agent signing Malik Willis lead the way on offense. This iteration of the Dolphins will likely find itself as clear underdogs in most games until it can prove to bettors it can compete, as the Miami is the second favorite for fewest wins in 2026 behind the Cardinals.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Miami Dolphins futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Miami Dolphins 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 4.5 (-105) 4.5 (-110) Go Under win total 4.5 (-115) 4.5 (-110) Miss playoffs -2500

Make playoffs +1100

Win AFC East +3500

Win AFC +15000

Win Super Bowl +30000 +25000

The Dolphins sit ahead of only the Cardinals in most league-wide props, and they may only be favored in one game this season (home against the Jets) unless they can defy those expectations.

Miami Dolphins futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +8000 7.5 Under 7 3rd, AFC East 2024 +2500 10 Under 8 2nd, AFC East 2023 +2500 9.5 Over 11 L, Wild Card Round 2022 +3900 8.5 Over 9 L, Wild Card Round 2021 +4000 9 Push 9 3rd, AFC East

While the Dolphins' win total makes them a coin flip to get to five wins, the team hasn't fallen short of five wins in any season since the woeful 1-15 performance in 2007, Cam Cameron's only season as head coach. The Dolphins also have only one other season with four wins or fewer since the merger, going 4-12 in 2004. In order for the Under to cash on Miami's 2026 win total, this will have to be one of the worst teams in Dolphins history.

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Miami Dolphins 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 7-10 6.52 5.39 (14) 5.80 (26) -13.4 (24)

Hafley has a tall task ahead of him in making the Dolphins' defense competitive after it finished 27th in pass yards per play and 28th in rush yards per play last season. With the offense finishing fourth in yards per rush, it makes sense that Achane is the one key holdover from the unit, but if the defense can't keep games competitive moving forward, a quality rushing attack likely won't be enough to stack wins.

Miami Dolphins 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson Malik Willis

RB Alexander Mattison, Alec Ingold (FB) Carlos Washington

WR Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, D'Wayne Eskridge, Cedrick Wilson Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert, Terrace Marshall Caleb Douglas (3), Chris Bell (3), Kevin Coleman (5) TE Darren Waller, Julian Hill Ben Sims, Cole Turner Will Kacmarek (3), Seydou Traore (5) OL James Daniels, Cole Strange, Liam Eichenberg, Larry Borom, Kendall Lamm, Germain Ifedi, Daniel Brunskill, Yodny Cajuste Jamree Salyer, Charlie Heck, Carter Warren, Marques Cox Kadyn Proctor (1), DJ Campbell (6) DL

James Ester, Keith Cooper

EDGE Bradley Chubb, Quinton Bell Josh Uche, David Ojabo, Robert Beal, Seth Coleman Trey Moore (4), Max Llewellyn (7) LB K.J. Britt, Caleb Johnson Ronnie Harrison Jacob Rodriguez (2), Kyle Louis (4) CB Kader Kohou, Rasul Douglas, Jack Jones, Artie Burns Darrell Baker, Marco Wilson, Alex Austin, Miles Battle Chris Johnson (1) S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Campbell Lonnie Johnson, Zayne Anderson, Omar Brown Michael Taaffe (5) STAFF Mike McDaniel (HC), Frank Smith (OC), Anthony Weaver (DC) Jeff Hafley (HC), Sean Duggan (DC)



Bobby Slowik survived the coaching turnover during the offseason, moving from passing game coordinator to running the offense. He'll be tasked with building around new starting quarterback Malik Willis, who joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $67.5 million deal. But it's anyone's guess who will emerge as his top targets in the offense with last year's top three receivers no longer in tow and replaced by two players in Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, both of whom have been complementary pieces in their careers, as well as three rookies drafted Round 3 or later.

On defense, the interior of the line is essentially all that remains intact, with multiple free agents vying for spots on the depth chart at edge rusher alongside Chop Robinson. Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson remain at linebacker but could face challenges from rookies Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis. First-round pick Chris Johnson stands out as the biggest addition in the secondary.

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Miami Dolphins 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @LV

2 @SF

3 KC

4 @MIN

5 CIN

6 bye

7 @NYJ

8 NE

9 DET

10 @IND

11 @BUF

12 NYJ

13 @DEN

14 CHI

15 @GB

16 LAC

17 BUF

18 @NE



The Dolphins are one of a few teams this year that aren't playing internationally or on any day other than Sunday. One of their easier opponents on paper unfortunately comes in Week 1 when they head to Vegas to face the Raiders, with both teams looking to find early success after changing coaches and quarterbacks in the offseason. Aside from that matchup, the Dolphins' two easiest games are both against the Jets, and the NFL did them no favors by stacking trips to Buffalo, Denver, Green Bay and New England in the back half of the season.

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Miami Dolphins futures picks

Under 4.5 wins (-110)

There isn't much that has to go right in order to get to five wins, something the Dolphins have done in all but two seasons since the merger. But it's hard to see the passing game having much success with the lack of weapons, which should make things easier for opposing defenses on the schedule.

A schedule that includes playing every AFC West and NFC North team doesn't make things any easier, and when you throw in third-place matchups against the Bengals and 49ers, there aren't many opportunities to face similarly rated teams, especially at home where the Dolphins have had a sneaky profitable edge historically. Even a sweep of the Jets could leave Miami with just four wins.