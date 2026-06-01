Betting the Eagles in 2026: See how Philadelphia's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

While the 2025 Eagles repeated as division champs, they couldn't make it out of the wild-card round as their offensive downturn caught up to the defending Super Bowl champions. The Eagles ranked 19th in scoring after three straight seasons in the top seven, making it a relatively easy call to move on from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after just one season. Sean Mannion, who has only coached for two years after nine as a backup quarterback, will now get his first crack at offensive coordinator with expectations as high as anywhere in the league for a team that has won at least 11 games in four straight seasons.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Philadelphia Eagles futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Philadelphia Eagles 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 10.5 (+105) 10.5 (+105) Go Under win total 10.5 (-125) 10.5 (-125) Miss playoffs +168

Make playoffs -210

Win NFC East +110

Win NFC +750

Win Super Bowl +1500 +1300

While the win total price has yet to budge, the Eagles find themselves a bit longer to win the Super Bowl than they were in February. Perhaps this is due to the expected trade of A.J. Brown, though the Eagles have spent the offseason fortifying their depth at receiver and tight end to help overcome the potential loss.

Philadelphia Eagles futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +700 11.5 Under 11 L, Wild card round 2024 +1200 10.5 Over 14 W, Super Bowl 2023 +750 11.5 Under 11 L, Wild card round 2022 +2440 9.5 Over 14 L, Super Bowl 2021 +10000 6.5 Over 9 L, Wild card round

The Eagles have made the playoffs in all five seasons with Nick Sirianni at head coach and Jalen Hurts at quarterback, including one Super Bowl title. While the win total has gone Under in two of the past three seasons, it was by just a half-game on a sky-high 11.5 total both seasons. Despite their recent success, the Eagles are likely to go into the season with their longest Super Bowl odds since their ascension in 2022.

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Philadelphia Eagles 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 11-6 10.03 5.24 (19) 4.95 (7) 7.9 (13)

An incredible Eagles offense in 2024 turned pedestrian in 2025, finishing 23rd in yards per rush despite a healthy season from Saquon Barkley. That health didn't extend to right tackle Lane Johnson, whose loss for the remainder of the season starting in Week 12 coincided with a three-game skid, dropping the Eagles out of the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The team remained strong in the red zone and goal-to-go situations on both sides of the ball, and more consistency getting to those situations should mean a rebound for the offense in 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Sam Howell Andy Dalton Cole Payton (5) RB A.J. Dillon, Ben VanSumeren (FB) Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele

WR Jahan Dotson Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise Brown, Elijah Moore Makai Lemon (1) TE Kylen Granson Johnny Mundt, Stone Smartt Eli Stowers (2) OL Ben Toth, Matt Pryor

Markel Bell (3), Micah Morris (6) DL



Uar Bernard (7) EDGE Jaelen Phillips, Brandon Graham, Azeez Ojulari, Joshua Uche, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Jonathan Greenard, Arnold Ebiketie, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Jose Ramirez Keyshawn James-Newby (7) LB Nakobe Dean Chandler Martin

CB Adoree' Jackson Riq Woolen, Jonathan Jones

S Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown J.T. Gray Cole Wisniewski (7) STAFF Kevin Patullo (OC) Sean Mannion (OC)



The Eagles used all means at their disposal to beef up their passing attack ahead of the potential departure of A.J. Brown, trading for Dontayvion Wicks, signing Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore, and drafting Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers. Lemon has the biggest potential as the team's first-round pick, depending on how new OC Sean Mannion decides to use the ingredients at his disposal. The other side of the ball boils largely down to the massive turnover at edge rusher, where Jonathan Greenard has the biggest potential despite managing just three sacks last year, as he delivered 12-plus sacks in each of the previous two seasons.

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Philadelphia Eagles 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 WAS

2 @TEN

3 @CHI Mon 4 LAR

5 @JAC London 6 CAR

7 DAL Mon 8 @WAS

9 NYG

10 bye

11 PIT

12 @DAL Thu 13 @ARI

14 IND

15 SEA Sat 16 HOU Thu 17 @SF

18 @NYG



The schedule sets up well for the Eagles, with their division-winning non-common opponents a trio of potential regression teams in the Panthers, Bears and Steelers. They'll also lose a road game to London, and there a lot of winnable games on the schedule prior to their Week 10 bye. Their back-to-back road trips to Dallas and Arizona is softened by the extra rest prior to the second game, and they'll again get extra rest before heading out to the West Coast in Week 17.

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Philadelphia Eagles futures picks

Win NFC East (+140)

I'm happy to play the Eagles to win the division at any plus number, so I was thrilled to see a +140 in the market at the beginning of June. We may get an even better price if the A.J. Brown trade actually goes down. I see an Eagles team with an elite defense and an offense that has the potential to bounce back, making them a more complete team than anyone else in the division. The schedule works out well for a division title, as their three rivals may have worse games in aggregate against non-common opponents despite the Eagles playing a first-place schedule. Philadelphia also benefits from losing a road game to international play while the Cowboys and Commanders both lose home games.