Betting the Giants in 2026: See how New York's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

As reboots go, they don't get much better on paper than the 2026 New York Giants led by Super Bowl winning coach John Harbaugh. While the Giants have won more than seven games only twice in the last 13 years, Harbaugh won fewer than eight games just once in his 18 years in Baltimore. Throw in a pair of top-10 picks in Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa and there's plenty to be excited about for the Giants, though success may rest on the development of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, who flashed upside as a rookie but won just four of his 12 starts.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making New York Giants futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. All odds are via DraftKings.

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New York Giants 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 7.5 (-110) 7.5 (+110) Go Under win total 7.5 (-110) 7.5 (-130) Miss playoffs -320

Make playoffs +250

Win NFC East +600

Win NFC +3500

Win Super Bowl +7000 +7000

There's been some slight movement to the Over on the Giants' win total. If it were to move up to 8.5 wins, the Giants would start to look a lot like the 2025 Patriots, a team that was dreadful the year prior but brought in a proven head coach and rode a development spike in its young quarterback to a deep playoff run. That's something to keep in mind while the Giants have the longest odds to win their division.

New York Giants futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +20000 5.5 Under 4 4th, NFC East 2024 +20000 6.5 Under 3 4th, NFC East 2023 +4800 7.5 Under 6 3rd, NFC East 2022 +11800 7.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2021 +8000 7 Under 4 4th, NFC East

Expectations for the Giants have remained modest in recent years and they've largely failed to live up to them anyway, going Under their win total in eight of the last nine seasons. The Giants offense managed to finish outside of the bottom three in scoring for just the second time since 2020 last year, but the defense couldn't keep points off the board as losses stacked up in 2025.

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New York Giants 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 4-13 7.09 5.22 (20) 5.80 (27) -15.1 (26)

Pythagorean wins (based on points scored and allowed) is a good predictor of improvement for the Giants as they played more like a seven-win team in aggregate than a four-win team last year. Three of the team's four wins were by 17 points or more, while seven losses were by one score. The offense will have to get better in goal to go situations, where it converted just half of its opportunities, while the defensive issues stemmed primarily from an inability to stop the run as the Giants finished last in the league in yards allowed per rush.

New York Giants 2026 offseason review

The Giants chose the 10th overall pick over longtime defensive line anchor Dexter Lawrence, but considering the horrendous numbers against the run last year and the ability to bring in a solid replacement in Reader, it seems like Joe Schoen made the right call there. Robinson is a big loss for the offense but the Giants countered it by improving depth among pass catchers, including bringing Isaiah Likely along with Harbaugh from Baltimore. It'll be interesting to see how Reese's role develops as a rookie considering how deep the Giants are at edge rusher already.

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New York Giants 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 DAL

2 @LAR Mon 3 TEN

4 ARI

5 @WAS

6 NO

7 @HOU

8 bye

9 @PHI

10 WAS Thu 11 JAC

12 @IND

13 SF

14 @SEA

15 CLE

16 @DET Mon 17 @DAL

18 PHI



Harbaugh gets a relatively smooth adjustment period to start the year outside of a trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams, and the Giants have a shot to enter their Week 8 bye with a winning record. Tough road games against the Eagles, Seahawks and Lions await later in the year, though they may be able to steal a win in Week 18 if the Eagles are in a position to rest starters.

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New York Giants futures picks

Under 7.5 wins (-110)

I get having optimism with the Giants considering the wins left on the board last year and the likely upgrade at head coach. I'm just not sure the offense will be ready to push for a winning record in Dart's first year under Matt Nagy, who was largely underwhelming in Chicago before serving as offensive coordinator in Kansas City, where the offense took a step backward the last two seasons. If Dart's play style results in injury, the offense turns over to Jameis Winston, who is capable of making big plays for either team on every drive. I think this is probably a seven-win team and if the market will give me even odds on Under 7.5 at some point, I'll likely jump on it.