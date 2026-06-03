Betting the Jaguars in 2026: See how Jacksonville's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

While the meteoric rise of teams like the Seahawks, Patriots and Bears defined the 2025 NFL season, the Jaguars shouldn't be overlooked. An inexperienced coaching staff with Liam Coen at the helm quickly figured out the secret to success and rattled off eight straight wins to close the regular season before losing a nail-biter to the Bills in the wild card round. After posting the second best record in franchise history behind 1999's Jaguars team that went 14-2, Coen and Co. will now have to prove it wasn't a fluke while playing a first-place schedule.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Jacksonville Jaguars futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 8.5 (-125) 9.5 (+100) Go Under win total 8.5 (+105) 9.5 (-120) Miss playoffs -125

Make playoffs +105

Win AFC South +230

Win AFC +1500

Win Super Bowl +3000 +2200

The market has moved strongly against the Jaguars, potentially due to a combination of their brutal schedule and an offseason where they appear to have added no new starters on either side of the ball. Their AFC South odds put the Jaguars well behind the Texans, while the market is making them worse than a coin flip to return to the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +8000 7.5 Over 13 L, Wild card round 2024 +5000 8.5 Under 4 3rd, AFC South 2023 +2800 9.5 Under 9 2nd, AFC South 2022 +13000 6.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2021 +12500 6.5 Under 3 4th, AFC South

Since Trevor Lawrence's rookie season where the Jaguars had the worst offense in the league, Jacksonville has finished with a positive record and point different in three of its four seasons, with the only exception coming in 2024 when Lawrence missed seven games and went 2-8 in games he did start. The +138 point differential was Jacksonville's best since the 2017 team that finished in the top five in points scored and allowed.

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Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 13-4 11.79 5.25 (18) 4.98 (8) 17.7 (6)

The Jaguars offense was solid in the pass game, where it finished 11th in yards per pass play, but ended up just 27th on rush plays and was otherwise unremarkable across the board. The team's success stemmed largely from a defense that finished fifth in rush yards allowed per play and sixth in the passing game while also finishing fourth in interception rate. However, the offense played well enough to give Jacksonville the fourth-best point differential in the league behind the Seahawks, Rams and Patriots.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 offseason review

The Jaguars have not spent much time bringing in new faces this offseason, with running back Chris Rodriguez representing their one signing likely to play a meaningful role. The team also swapped defensive tackles taken in the second round of the 2024 draft with the Falcons but will look to replace linebacker Devin Lloyd internally. The defense's edge rush depth is also an open question with Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot moving on.

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Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 CLE

2 @DEN

3 NE

4 @CIN

5 PHI London 6 HOU London 7 bye

8 IND

9 @BAL Thu 10 @TEN

11 @NYG

12 TEN

13 @CHI

14 PIT Mon 15 @HOU

16 @DAL

17 WAS

18 @IND



With the NFL making the Jaguars sacrifice two home games to London rather than the typical one home, one road setup, the Jaguars will be in Jacksonville for only six games in 2026 with nine coming on the road and two on neutral fields. That's on top of playing a first-place schedule with matchups against fellow division winners in three of the first five weeks before a critical London game against the division rivals Texans. The schedule gets much easier after the post-London bye despite trips to Baltimore, Chicago and Houston.

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Jacksonville Jaguars futures picks

Make playoffs (+105)

Even though the Jaguars were done dirty by the schedule makers with two home games in London, there's enough win potential in the second half that I expect the Jaguars to be in the mix for a playoff spot. Rather than take Over 8.5 wins, I'll take the plus odds on making the playoffs with the expectation that they'll either be as strong as they were last year, or the tough schedule and lack of significant additions to the roster will do enough to give them a losing record rather than just missing out on the postseason.