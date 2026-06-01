Betting the Jets in 2026: See how New York's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Jets finished in the bottom two of the AFC East for the 10th straight season in 2025 and they haven't made the playoffs since 2010, but management decided to give Aaron Glenn another year and a rebooted cast of characters to turn things around. With a new quarterback in Geno Smith, four rookies expected to contribute immediately in David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr. and DeAngelo Ponds, two new coordinators and nowhere to go but up, the Jets won't have to do much to beat the betting market's expectations for their 2026 season.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making New York Jets futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. All odds are via DraftKings.

Fans interested in betting on NFL and Super Bowl futures should check out the latest DraftKings promo code.

New York Jets 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 5.5 (-120) 5.5 (+115) Go Under win total 5.5 (+100) 5.5 (-140) Miss playoffs -900

Make playoffs +600

Win AFC East +1800

Win AFC +10000

Win Super Bowl +20000 +20000

The Jets have seen steam to the Over on their win total thanks to what's perceived to be a strong offseason in terms of adding talent. While a trip to the postseason would still be a shocker, the Jets may be able to take advantage of a division with two new head coaches and potential regression from the AFC champions to get to at least six wins.

New York Jets futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +20000 6.5 Under 3 4th, AFC East 2024 +2000 9.5 Under 5 3rd, AFC East 2023 +1600 9.5 Under 7 3rd, AFC East 2022 +13600 5.5 Over 7 4th, AFC East 2021 +15000 6 Under 4 4th, AFC East

The Jets have gone Over the win total just twice since 2017 -- in 2022 as you can see in the table, and in 2017 when a Josh McCown-led squad had a win total of just 3.5 and finished 5-11. In the 10 years since the Jets have finished the season with a positive point differential, they've allowed 1,193 more points than they've scored, and only four teams had a lower point differential in 2025 than that 10-year average (including the Jets at a league-worst -203).

If you want to wager on NFL futures, you have to check out the latest FanDuel promo code.

New York Jets 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 3-14 3.86 4.44 (29) 5.60 (23) -35.9 (32)

The Jets finished the season with the lowest pass yards per play mark in the league and topped 200 net passing yards in only five games while finishing with less than 60 net passing yards four times, including a brutal negative-10 net passing yards in a close loss to the Broncos. However, the offense did rank eighth in yards per rush, providing a positive to potentially build around. The lowlight on defense was becoming the first team to not record an interceptions since the NFL began tracking the stat back in 1933.

New York Jets 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Hendon Hooker Geno Smith, Bailey Zappe Cade Klubnik (4) RB Khalil Herbert



WR John Metchie, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson Tim Patrick Omar Cooper (1) TE Stone Smartt

Kenyon Sadiq (1) OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, John Simpson Dylan Parham, Landon Young Anez Cooper (6) DL Jay Tufele, Khalen Saunders T'Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, Jack Heflin Darrell Jackson (4) EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Michael Clemons Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare David Bailey (1) LB Quincy Williams Demario Davis

CB Ja'Sir Taylor, Kris Boyd Nahshon Wright D'Angelo Ponds (2) S Tony Adams, Isaiah Oliver Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton VJ Payne (7) STAFF Tanner Engstrand (OC), Steve Wilks (DC) Frank Reich (OC), Brian Duker (DC)



Whether the Jets will spark the passing attack this year should come down largely to two people: offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterback Geno Smith. When we last saw the former, he went 1-10 in Carolina before being fired, and the Panthers finished with the fewest passing yards in the league. Smith's success in Seattle did not carry over to Las Vegas, where he led the league in interceptions and times sacked in his one season with the Raiders. The pair will be supported by first-round draft picks at receiver and tight end, but not much else was done to upgrade the unit.

On the other hand, general manager Darren Mougey threw plenty of resources at the defense, with just four returning players expected to occupy starting positions. Key additions include the No. 2 overall pick David Bailey at edge rusher, T'Vondre Sweat on the defensive line, veteran Demario Davis at linebacker and Pro Bowler Nahshon Wright at corner.

Before you wager on NFL or Super Bowl futures, head over to our BetMGM promo code to see a great offer.

New York Jets 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @TEN

2 GB

3 @DET

4 @CHI

5 CLE

6 @NE

7 MIA

8 LV

9 @KC

10 BUF

11 @LAC

12 @MIA

13 bye

14 DEN

15 @ARI

16 NE

17 MIN

18 @BUF



The Jets are one of a few teams with no international games and every game currently scheduled to be played on a Sunday. While three road games in the first four weeks is a tough start to the year, they'll have three winnable games at home the following four weeks when they host the Browns, Dolphins and Raiders. A win in Arizona late in the season could be the last victory needed to go above their total if they can steal a win here and there like they did three times last year.

If you want to tail R.J. White and other SportsLine and CBS experts, check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

New York Jets futures picks

Over 5.5 wins (+100)

My initial lean was to go Under the Jets win total, which has been a relatively safe play over the last decade, but if I'm looking for a reason to go positive on one team from this division, I think it has to be the Jets. Clearly the market agrees by pushing the juice on their win total from the Under to the Over. If Smith can bring some stability at QB and not be the trainwreck he was last year behind the Raiders' porous offensive line, there are enough weapons to make this offense interesting, particularly against a relatively soft schedule. The defensive additions could move that unit up from bad to average as well. Even-money odds are available at some sportsbooks on the Jets Over, and I think that's worth a play.