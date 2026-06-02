Betting the Lions in 2026: See how Detroit's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

In 2023, the Lions won the division title for the first time in 30 years, going 12-5 with a +66 point differential. Two years later, the Lions suffered disappointment after entering the season as a Super Bowl contender but finishing just 9-8. However, last year's Lions had a +68 point differential, suggesting the slip was less a structural collapse and more like luck not being on their side. With a fourth straight season in the top five for scoring, the offense clearly was able to overcome the loss of talented offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, so taking the reins of the division back must start with elevating the defense back to being an above-average unit.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Detroit Lions futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Detroit Lions 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 10.5 (-110) 10.5 (-130) Go Under win total 10.5 (-110) 10.5 (+110) Miss playoffs +156

Make playoffs -190

Win NFC North +180

Win NFC +900

Win Super Bowl +1800 +1400

The market is cooling a bit on the Lions from where they sat at the beginning of the offseason, which may indicate how it feels about how Detroit has addressed its issues on both the offensive line and the defense. The Lions still sit as the favorite to win the division but the Packers aren't far behind, while Detroit is well behind the Seahawks, Rams and Eagles in conference winner odds.

Detroit Lions futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +1200 10.5 Under 9 4th, NFC North 2024 +1200 10.5 Over 15 L, Divisional round 2023 +2200 9.5 Over 12 L, NFC Championship 2022 +12000 6.5 Over 9 2nd, NFC North 2021 +25000 4.5 Under 3 4th, NFC North

The Lions remarkably improved their final record by at least three games in three straight years, building up expectations heading into 2025 off a 15-2 season. They'll go off this year at their longest odds to win the Super Bowl since getting to the NFC Championship Game three years ago.

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Detroit Lions 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 9-8 10.02 5.97 (3) 5.37 (18) 21.4 (3)

The offense finished top seven in yards per rush and pass play to earn a top-three ranking overall, continuing its success of recent years and leading to a strong finish in DVOA despite the disappointing record. The defense wasn't bad, and in fact finished top 10 in sack rate and third down success rate, but they still gave up at least 27 points in more than half their games, including in five straight weeks late in the season when teams like the Giants and Steelers managed to move up and down the field on the Detroit defense.

Detroit Lions 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Kyle Allen Teddy Bridgewater

RB David Montgomery Isiah Pacheco

WR Kalif Raymond Greg Dortch Kendrick Law (5) TE Anthony Firkser, Shane Zylstra Tyler Conklin, Thomas Gordon

OL Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Kayode Awosika, Trystan Colon-Castillo, Jamarco Jones Cade Mays, Juice Scruggs, Ben Bartch, Larry Borom, Seth McLaughlin Blake Miller (1) DL DJ Reader, Roy Lopez Jay Tufele Skyler Gill-Howard (6) EDGE Marcus Davenport, Josh Pascal, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyrus Wheat Payton Turner, DJ Wonnum Derrick Moore (2), Tyre West (7) LB Alex Anzalone, Grant Stuard, Zach Cunningham, Ezekiel Turner Damone Clark, Joe Bachie Jimmy Rolder (4) CB Amik Robertson, Jalen Mills, Arthur Maulet, Dicaprio Bootle Roger McCreary Keith Abney (5) S Daniel Thomas Christian Izien, Chuck Clark

STAFF John Morton (OC) Drew Petzing (OC)



Despite the overall success of the offense, Drew Petzing comes in from Arizona to replace John Morton at offensive coordinator. He'll be charged with stabilizing an offensive line that lost longtime starters Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow, with rookie Blake Miller brought in to likely start at right tackle and kick Penei Sewell to the blind side. Defensively, the priority was mostly to build up depth rather than add big names, and the health of elite safety duo Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch will likely be a key factor in how this unit performs in 2026.

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Detroit Lions 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 NO

2 @BUF Thu 3 NYJ

4 @CAR

5 @ARI

6 bye

7 GB

8 MIN

9 @MIA

10 NE Munich 11 TB

12 CHI Thu 13 @ATL

14 TEN

15 @MIN

16 NYG Mon 17 @CHI

18 @GB



Bad news first: the Lions lose a home game to international play, and it's one against a tough opponent in the defending AFC champion Patriots. On the plus side, finishing last in the division means they'll get to face the Cardinals and Titans in those otherwise strong divisions, while a slate of matchups with the NFC South could also give them a run at the No. 1 seed in the conference.

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Detroit Lions futures picks

Over 10.5 wins (-110)

No. 1 seed in NFC (+750)

The schedule sets up so well for Detroit that I see value in playing high ceiling outcomes, including taking them to win the No. 1 seed while getting to face the NFC South and AFC East along with easier non-common opponents as the last place team in their division. The Rams and Seahawks may be better on paper, but they'll also have to contend with more difficult schedules. The Lions' defense wasn't bad enough last year that I think they'll give up a bunch of huge point totals again on a week to week basis, and the offense should continue to be one of the best units in the league.