Betting the Packers in 2026: See how Green Bay's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Packers went into 2025 with sky-high expectations after adding Micah Parsons to a strong core from the previous season, but Green Bay took a step back on both sides of the ball to barely scrape into the playoffs and lose in the wild-card round. The former Cowboys edge rusher did his part with 12.5 sacks and first-team All-Pro honors, but with only one other Pro Bowl player on the roster, the Packers struggled to find elite production outside of their big preseason acquisition. With several key contributors leaving this offseason and not much done to replace them on paper, will the Packers be able to win their first division title since 2021 with what they have available?

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Green Bay Packers futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Green Bay Packers 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 10.5 (+115) 10.5 (+100) Go Under win total 10.5 (-140) 10.5 (-120) Miss playoffs +128

Make playoffs -156

Win NFC North +215

Win NFC +800

Win Super Bowl +1600 +1400

The market has moved against the Packers a bit after an underwhelming offseason that included the loss of edge rusher Rashan Gary and the only new player at the position a Day 3 pick. Still, the Packers are just behind the Lions in division winner odds and well ahead of the Bears.

Green Bay Packers futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +1200 10.5 Under 9 L, Wild card round 2024 +1600 10 Over 11 L, Wild card round 2023 +5000 7.5 Over 9 L, Divisional round 2022 +1120 10.5 Under 8 3rd, NFC North 2021 +1400 10.5 Over 13 L, Divisional round

With the Packers once again finishing above .500 in 2025, they've posted just five losing seasons since Brett Favre took over at quarterback in 1992. They've also made the playoffs in all three seasons with Jordan Love under center, while both Favre and Aaron Rodgers fell short of that accomplishment in their first seasons as starters.

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Green Bay Packers 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 9-7-1 9.33 5.60 (10) 5.00 (9) 9.8 (11)

The Packers managed top 10 units in yards per play on both sides of the ball despite falling short of their win total. On offense, the passing attack finished fifth in yards per play, sixth in interception rate and 12th in sacks per pass attempt, while the run game finished a less-impressive 24th in yards per rush. The offense was also elite on third downs, finishing second in success rate. While the defense was balanced against the run and pass, it failed to generate many interceptions or sacks outside of Parsons' contributions.

Green Bay Packers 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Malik Willis Tyrod Taylor, Kyle McCord

RB Emanuel Wilson



WR Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks Skyy Moore, Brendan Rice

TE John FitzPatrick



OL Elgton Jenkins, Rasheed Walker

Jager Burton (5) DL Colby Wooden Javon Hargrave, Jaden Crumedy Chris McClellan (3) EDGE Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare

Dani Dennis-Sutton (4) LB Quay Walker Zaire Franklin

CB Trevon Diggs, Nate Hobbs Benjamin St-Juste, MJ Devonshire Brandon Cisse (2), Domani Jackson (6) S Zayne Anderson



STAFF Jeff Hafley (DC) Jonathan Gannon (DC)



The Packers lost 108 starts across offense and defense with the departure of players like Rasheed Walker, Gary, Romeo Doubs and several others. Their veteran additions include just two regular starters from last season: Zaire Franklin, who ranked next to last among linebackers per PFF grades, and Javon Hargrave, who should be a solid addition on the defensive line. The team was missing its first-round pick as well due to the Parsons trade last year. The Packers defense will also be transitioning to a new defensive coordinator after Jeff Hafley took a head coaching job this offseason.

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Green Bay Packers 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @MIN

2 @NYJ

3 ATL Thu 4 @TB

5 CHI

6 DAL

7 @DET

8 CAR Thu 9 @NE

10 MIN

11 bye

12 @LAR Wed 13 @NO

14 BUF

15 MIA

16 @CHI Fri 17 HOU Mon 18 DET



The Packers have the runway to get out to a strong start with matchups against the Patriots, Rams, Bills and Texans saved until Week 9 or later. While they have back-to-back road games twice this year, one instance comes at the start of the season when the travel is most manageable and the other has extra rest time baked in with the team playing the Rams in L.A. the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving.

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Green Bay Packers futures picks

Under 10.5 wins (-140)

Miss playoffs (+128)

The Packers basically earned their record last year with 9.33 projected wins per point differential, and it doesn't seem to me that they've gotten any better this offseason. In fact, the depth they've enjoyed over the last few years seems to have largely dissipated, and it could be tested immediately with Josh Jacobs' off-field issues stemming from an arrest in May. A lot has to go right for the Packers to get to 11 wins, to the point I'd willingly lay the juice on the Under, but the more profitable play comes on a miss playoffs bet in a competitive conference.