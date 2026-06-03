Betting the Panthers in 2026: See how Carolina's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Panthers went from two wins in Bryce Young's rookie season to a division title two years later, although the latter was tightly contested and may not have been fully supported by the team's 27th-ranked scoring offense. Even with those scoring struggles, the biggest additions this offseason came on defense, where Carolina added two of the biggest defensive names on the market in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. If that pair gives the defense a boost, then success this season may hinge on whether Young can play well enough to earn a big-money extension from the team.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Carolina Panthers futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. All odds are from DraftKings.

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Carolina Panthers 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 7.5 (+110) 6.5 (-120) Go Under win total 7.5 (-130) 6.5 (+100) Miss playoffs -280

Make playoffs +225

Win NFC South +310

Win NFC +3500

Win Super Bowl +8000 +10000

The Panthers got a bump in odds after a free agency period where they brought in two big additions on defense. However, they still remain third in odds to win the division and are seen as much more likely to miss the playoffs than return.

Carolina Panthers futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +15000 6.5 Over 8 L, Wild card round 2024 +25000 5.5 Under 5 3rd, NFC South 2023 +8000 7.5 Under 2 4th, NFC South 2022 +12100 6.5 Over 7 2nd, NFC South 2021 +8000 7.5 Under 5 4th, NFC South

The Panthers haven't been shorter than +8000 to win the Super Bowl since Cam Newton was a starter entering 2019, though he played just two games that year. The offense hasn't finished higher than 20th in scoring since, while last year's 15th-place ranking in scoring defense has been Carolina's highest in the same stretch.

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Carolina Panthers 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 8-9 6.52 4.97 (26) 5.48 (20) -13.4 (25)

Pythagorean wins, which is based on points differential, suggests Carolina was more like a 6.5-win team last year than an eight-win team, and its per-play stats tend to agree. The Panthers were 27th in yards per pass play on offense even with the emergence of Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. The defense struggled in particular on third downs, where it was next to last in success rate.

Carolina Panthers 2026 offseason review

Jaelan Phillips joins the team on a four-year, $120 million contract to boost a pass rush that finished 27th in sack rate, while PFF graded Devin Lloyd third out of 88 qualified linebackers last year. In the draft, the Panthers chose to fortify their offensive line in the first round with tackle Monroe Freeling while Ikem Ekwonu's status is up in the air, and Luke Fortner steps in to plug the hole at center. While speculation heading into the offseason was that the team could boost its receiver room to raise the ceiling of the offense, little was done to add to the position outside of third-round pick Chris Brazzell.

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Carolina Panthers 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 CHI

2 @ATL

3 @CLE

4 DET

5 bye

6 @PHI

7 TB

8 @GB Thu 9 DEN

10 @NO

11 BAL

12 @TB Mon 13 @MIN

14 NO

15 CIN

16 @PIT

17 SEA

18 ATL



The Panthers' reward for winning the division is non-common opponents that include the Broncos, Seahawks and Eagles, a brutal path to navigate if they're to repeat as division champs. The team will spend a lot of time on the road early before wrapping up the season with four of the last five games at home.

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Carolina Panthers futures picks

Under 7.5 wins (-130)

Yes, the defense added some nice pieces in free agency, but I don't have a lot of faith in the offense to stack wins against a schedule that includes the NFC North and three first-place teams. Getting to eight wins might mean going 5-1 in the division, winning one of two road games against the Browns or Steelers and then getting lucky with two of their better opponents. That is a tough needle to thread. I'll bank on the Panthers having a similar point differential to last year or worse and being a seven-win team at best.