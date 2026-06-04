Betting the Raiders in 2026: See how Las Vegas' win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

While the Raiders haven't won a division title since 2002, they managed to avoid the basement of the AFC West for five straight years starting in 2019, even making the playoffs once during that stretch. Then the bottom came, with four wins in 2024 and then three last year, earning the No. 1 pick in the draft. That has allowed the franchise to reboot once again, this time with quarterback Fernando Mendoza who is fresh off a national championship with Indiana, and new head coach Klint Kubiak who is fresh off a Super Bowl title with the Seahawks. However, rebuilds usually take time and the Raiders are once again projected to finish last in the division and well outside of the playoff picture.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Las Vegas Raiders futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Las Vegas Raiders 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 5.5 (-146) 5.5 (+115) Go Under win total 5.5 (+120) 5.5 (-140) Miss playoffs -900

Make playoffs +600

Win AFC West +2000

Win AFC +7400

Win Super Bowl +15000 +18000

Kubiak, Mendoza and key offseason additions have the market bullish on the Raiders, flipping the win total from a heavily juiced Under in February to a heavily juiced Over by the summer. We'll see if the market experiences some resistance if the main win total line jumps to 6.5 at some point.

Las Vegas Raiders futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +10000 6.5 Under 3 4th, AFC West 2024 +15000 6.5 Under 4 4th, AFC West 2023 +7500 6.5 Over 8 2nd, AFC West 2022 +3600 8.5 Under 6 3rd, AFC West 2021 +8000 7.5 Over 10 L, Wild card round

If the Raiders do go off with a 5.5 win total, it'll be their lowest preseason mark since 2015 when the team was coming off a 3-13 finish in Derek Carr's rookie season. They're set to have a different lead passer for the fifth time in five seasons since the team's last year with double digit wins in 2021.

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Las Vegas Raiders 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 3-14 3.41 4.40 (30) 5.04 (11) -32.6 (30)

The Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty sixth overall then proceeded to be the worst offense in yards per rush, pairing the lack of a run game with the 29th-ranked passing attack in yards per play. The offense had the worst sack rate and third-worst interception rate in the league as well. The defense actually did well by ranking fourth in yards allowed per rush while staying in the middle of the league against the pass.

Las Vegas Raiders 2026 offseason review

The quality of the defense earned defensive line coach Rob Leonard a promotion to defensive coordinator on Kubiak's staff, and he'll have a new pair of linebackers in the middle of the defense after the Raiders signed Nakobe Dean from Philadelphia and Quay Walker from Green Bay. Kwity Paye comes from Indianapolis to give the pass rush a boost, but it's anyone's guess if Maxx Crosby will be healthy to begin the season or even be a part of the team come Week 1 after the Raiders tried to deal him this offseason to the Ravens before a failed physical got in the way. Mendoza and Kirk Cousins give the Raiders a potentially massive upgrade at quarterback and while questions still surround the receiving corps, the offensive line got a major boost with the signing of Tyler Linderbaum to man the pivot.

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Las Vegas Raiders 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 MIA

2 @LAC

3 @NO

4 KC

5 @NE

6 BUF

7 LAR

8 @NYJ

9 @SF

10 SEA

11 @DEN

12 @CLE

13 bye

14 LAC

15 DEN

16 TEN

17 @ARI

18 @KC



Seventeen Sundays are on the docket for the Raiders, who will face the Titans, Browns and Saints as part of their last place schedule. They'll be in a rare situation in Week 1 as favorites when they host the Dolphins, and they could potentially dodge Patrick Mahomes twice if the quarterback isn't ready by Week 4 and if the Chiefs are resting players in Week 18. If Mahomes is back for Week 4, the eight-week stretch that starts with that game is brutal on paper, with only the Jets providing relief in a slate of potential playoff contenders.

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Las Vegas Raiders futures picks

Under 5.5 wins (+120)

There are plenty of winnable matchups on the schedule for the Raiders, especially if Kubiak can rework the Sam Darnold magic with Mendoza. I want to believe, especially with Kolton Miller back heathy after missing most of last season. But the Crosby injury worries me, as does the lack of weapons at receiver. I think if you're going to make a positive play on Kubiak and Mendoza, you should shoot higher than the standard win total and go Over 6.5 wins, potentially even higher. But the time to do that may be Week 11 after the team's brutal run of opponents is over and we may be able to get a good price on Over 4.5 or even 3.5 wins. If I'm betting the Raiders before the season, I have to take plus money on the Under.