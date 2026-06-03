Betting the Saints in 2026: See how New Orleans' win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

Optimism brews for the Saints despite being the one NFC South team to not finish 8-9 last year, as a four-game winning streak late in the season was still only enough to get New Orleans to 6-11. Perhaps that optimism is tied to second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, who went 5-4 as a starter and helped the Saints sweep the division-winning Panthers. Shough was the runner-up in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race, and he enters his sophomore season with two key additions on offense in free-agent running back Travis Etienne and top 10 draft pick Jordyn Tyson. Will those additions be enough to lead the Saints to their first division title since Drew Brees retired?

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making New Orleans Saints futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more, before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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New Orleans Saints 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 7.5 (-115) 7.5 (+100) Go Under win total 7.5 (-105) 7.5 (-120) Miss playoffs -220

Make playoffs +180

Win NFC South +265

Win NFC +3500

Win Super Bowl +8000 +10000

The market has backed the Saints a bit during the offseason, now making them favored to go over 7.5 wins after they opened with juice on the Under. They remain second in division title odds behind the Bucs despite the optimism.

New Orleans Saints futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +30000 4.5 Over 6 4th, NFC South 2024 +10000 7.5 Under 5 4th, NFC South 2023 +3500 9.5 Under 9 2nd, NFC South 2022 +3800 8.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC South 2021 +4000 9 Push 9 2nd, NFC South

While the Saints were able to outdo their basement-level expectations last season, they did so with their worst point differential since before Brees' arrival in New Orleans. Their offense also had its worst ranking in scoring since that 2005 season, finishing 28th in points per game.

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New Orleans Saints 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 6-11 6.29 4.96 (27) 4.84 (6) -21.7 (28)

While the Saints had a middle of the road scoring defense, the unit ranked sixth in yards per play allowed while giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards per game in the league. On a per-play basis, the unit ranked 11th against the pass and sixth against the run while also finishing fifth in sack rate and third in third-down success rate. The offense was second-worst in the league in yards per rush and the worst team in the league in red zone and goal-to-go situations.

New Orleans Saints 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB

Zach Wilson

RB

Travis Etienne, Ty Chandler

WR Dante Pettis Damien Alford Jordyn Tyson (1), Bryce Lane (4), Barion Brown (6) TE Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill, Jack Stoll, Mason Pline Noah Fant Oscar Delp (3) OL Luke Fortner, Landon Young David Edwards Jeremiah Wright (4) DL Jonathan Bullard Myles Cole Christen Miller (2) EDGE Cameron Jordan, Jonah Williams Tyree Wilson, Anfernee Jennings

LB Demario Davis Kaden Elliss

CB Alontae Taylor, Michael Davis Martin Emerson Lorenzo Styles (5), TJ Hall (7) S Ugo Amadi



STAFF







Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson are the high-profile additions on offense, but don't overlook bringing David Edwards over from the Bills to help stabilize the interior of the offensive line. The big change on defense comes at linebacker with Kaden Elliss returning after three years in Atlanta to help overcome the departure of longtime defensive stalwart Demario Davis. Cameron Jordan has been a fixture on the Saints defensive line for 15 years but also will be part of the turnover on defense if not re-signed.

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New Orleans Saints 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 @DET

2 @BAL

3 LV

4 ATL Mon 5 MIN

6 @NYG

7 PIT Paris 8 Bye

9 CLE

10 CAR

11 @CHI

12 @CIN

13 GB

14 @CAR

15 @TB

16 ARI

17 @ATL

18 TB



The Saints benefit from their last-place schedule by getting to face the Raiders and Cardinals at home, with a matchup against the Giants on the road in Week 6. They'll lose a home game to international play following that Giants game, but the toughest part of their schedule may be the first two weeks, when they have to play the Lions and Ravens on the road. That scheduling quirk won't give them any relief in the second half of the season, when they have a stretch of four road games in five weeks, all outdoors.

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New Orleans Saints futures picks

Under 7.5 wins (-105)

While Shough went 5-4 last season, none of his wins came against teams with a winning record, as the Saints were able to sweep the Panthers, win a close game in Tampa where neither offense performed well, and then top bad Jets and Titans teams. Home games against the Raiders, Cardinals and Browns look great on paper, but I'm not sure this offense will be able to compete with most of the teams on its schedule, and I have concerns about a defense losing multiple longtime leaders. The 2025 Saints were not a good team, and it feels like the market has too much optimism in them in 2026.