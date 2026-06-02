Betting the Steelers in 2026: See how Pittsburgh's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

Mike Tomlin surprised NFL fans everywhere by stepping down after taking the Steelers to their first division title since 2020, and he leaves behind a legacy of 13 trips to the playoffs and one Super Bowl championship. Mike McCarthy steps in as only the fourth Steelers head coach since the merger, and he brings his own Super Bowl championship, fittingly won by beating the Steelers in their most recent trip to the title game. He'll reunite with Aaron Rodgers in what is expected to be the four-time MVP's final season as he tries to fend off Father Time for one more year.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Pittsburgh Steelers futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 8.5 (+100) 8.5 (+115) Go Under win total 8.5 (-120) 8.5 (-140) Miss playoffs -175

Make playoffs +144

Win AFC North +500

Win AFC +2200

Win Super Bowl +5000 +6000

Rodgers' announcement that he would return to the Steelers in 2026 has helped boost their odds slightly since they opened in February, though the market still expects them to fall short of the playoffs. Their +500 odds to repeat as division champions sits well below the Ravens and Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +4000 8.5 Over 10 L, Wild card round 2024 +5000 8 Over 10 L, Wild card round 2023 +5000 8.5 Over 10 L, Wild card round 2022 +8000 7.5 Over 9 3rd, AFC North 2021 +5000 8.5 Over 9 L, Wild card round

The market has been predicting a fall-off for the Steelers for years, but they've beaten their win total in six straight seasons. They've also won at least nine games in 11 of the last 12 years and haven't finished with a losing record since 2003.

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Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 10-7 8.76 5.26 (17) 5.46 (19) 8.2 (12)

The Steelers offense managed to be pretty average across the board, and while they ranked just 23rd in yards per pass play, above-average numbers avoiding sacks and interceptions helped keep the offense afloat. It was a similar story on defense, where overall below-average numbers against the pass were boosted by strong sack and interception production.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB Skylar Thompson

Drew Allar (3) RB Kenneth Gainwell Rico Dowdle, Travis Homer Riley Nowkowski (5), Eli Heidenreich (7) WR Calvin Austin, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Scotty Miller Michael Pittman, A.T. Perry, Cole Burgess, Brandon Smith, Brandon Johnson Germie Bernard (2), Kaden Wetjen (4) TE Jonnu Smith, Connor Heyward, Donald Parham Jaheim Bell

OL Isaac Seumalo, Calvin Anderson, Andrus Peat, Jack Driscoll, Max Scharping Brock Hoffman, Lorenzo Thompson, Aiden Williams Max Iheanachor (1), Gennings Dunker (3) DL Daniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Jacob Slade Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jahvaree Ritzie Gabriel Rubio (6) EDGE Jeremiah Moon KJ Henry

LB





CB James Pierre Jamel Dean, Donelko Slaughter Daylen Everette (3) S Miles Killebrew, Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark, Jabrill Peppers Jaquan Brisker, Jack Henderson, Makari Page Robert Spears-Jennings (7) STAFF Mike Tomlin (HC), Arthur Smith (OC), Teryl Austin (DC) Mike McCarthy (HC), Brian Angelichio (OC), Patrick Graham (DC)



The biggest question for the 2026 Steelers is how the team will adjust to the culture change from Tomlin to McCarthy, who brings along a first time offensive coordinator in Brian Angelchio whose experience has largely focused on coaching tight ends. Michael Pittman and Germie Bernard come aboard to give the passing attack a little more juice after it relied primarily on DK Metcalf and a rotating cast of tight ends last year. On defense, the main change comes in the secondary with Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker joining the fold.

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Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 ATL

2 @NE

3 CIN

4 @CLE Thu 5 IND

6 @TB

7 @NO Paris 8 CLE

9 bye

10 @CIN

11 @PHI

12 DEN Fri 13 HOU

14 @JAC Mon 15 BAL

16 CAR

17 @TEN

18 @BAL



The Steelers get the benefit of losing a road game to international travel just like the Ravens and Bengals, making the benefit relatively low impact for the divisional race. Pittsburgh having to face the Eagles and Broncos as part of their non-common opponent slate means the second half of the year looks particularly dicey, where they'll square off with six potential playoff contenders in a row coming out of the bye.

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Pittsburgh Steelers futures picks

Under 8.5 wins (-120)

The loss of Mike Tomlin, the potential for Aaron Rodgers to slip a bit in his age-42 season and a tougher schedule earned by virtue of winning the division last year combines to keep me away from any positive plays for the Steelers this year. However, the way the schedule is set up, this might be a better bet to make in-season if the Steelers can stack wins early and put a 9.5 or 10.5 in play before hitting the Under at a fair price.