Betting the Titans in 2026: See how Tennessee's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The Titans reset once again this offseason after a third straight finish in the basement of the AFC South. 2024 coaching hire Brian Callahan went 4-19 with the team before getting jettisoned after Week 6 last season, and interim coach Mike McCoy didn't fare much better. Enter Robert Saleh, who had similar issues as the Jets head coach for three-plus seasons before a successful stint as 49ers defensive coordinator last year. With a No. 1 overall pick at quarterback in Cam Ward and a top-five pick at receiver in Carnell Tate, it's time for the Titans to find a way out of the basement.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Tennessee Titans futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Tennessee Titans 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 6.5 (-110) 6.5 (-140) Go Under win total 6.5 (-110) 6.5 (+115) Miss playoffs -450

Make playoffs +340

Win AFC South +800

Win AFC +6000

Win Super Bowl +12000 +10000

The market has taken a step back on the Titans since February, just like it has with divisional rivals Indianapolis and Jacksonville. Even with longshot odds to win the AFC and Super Bowl, the Titans are ahead of four other teams in their conference: the Raiders, Browns, Jets and Dolphins.

Tennessee Titans futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +20000 6.5 Under 3 4th, AFC South 2024 +15000 6.5 Under 3 4th, AFC South 2023 +9000 7.5 Under 6 4th, AFC South 2022 +3800 9.5 Under 7 2nd, AFC South 2021 +2000 9.5 Over 12 L, Divisional round

The Titans won six games in 2024 and 2025 combined after winning at least six games in each of the previous eight seasons, so this is what the bottom looks like. The Titans went from positive point differentials in Mike Vrabel's first four seasons as head coach to -61 and -62 in his last two seasons, then -149 in 2024 and finally -194 in 2025 as they allowed the most points in franchise history.

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Tennessee Titans 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 3-14 3.83 4.40 (31) 5.81 (28) -29.0 (29)

While there isn't much positive to speak of in the numbers, the Titans did have the fourth lowest interception rate in the league as Ward threw just seven picks as a rookie. The rushing attack finished 21st in yards per play but the passing game only finished better than the Jets. The defense was a similar story: solid against the run, awful defending the pass, where they only beat out the Commanders and Cowboys on a per play basis. The defense did finish ninth in sack rate, one positive worth noting.

Tennessee Titans 2026 offseason review

The Titans had a lot of moving parts this season with the switch in coaching staff, which features three former head coaches at the top, none of whom made it beyond their fourth year in the top spot. After a lackluster 2025 from the receiving corps, the Titans signed Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate to give Ward the weapons he needs to have a chance at success. He'll have a pair of new interior offensive lineman in front of him as well. The primary focus outside of receiver has been at two defensive positions: edge rusher, where the Titans traded T'Vondre Sweat for Jermaine Johnson, signed John Franklin-Myers and traded back into the first round to select Keldric Faulk; and cornerback, where Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott and Joshua Williams were brought aboard in free agency.

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Tennessee Titans 2026 schedule

Week Opp Notes 1 NYJ

2 PHI

3 @NYG

4 @BAL

5 HOU

6 @IND

7 CLE

8 @CIN

9 bye

10 JAC

11 @DAL

12 @JAC

13 WAS

14 @DET

15 IND

16 @LV

17 PIT

18 @HOU



The Titans have no international travel and no games on a day other than Sunday but there are plenty of winnable games on the schedule if Robert Saleh can get his team ready to play out the gate. Three of Tennessee's toughest matchups come during the first five weeks when they face the Eagles, Ravens and Texans. While non-common games against the Jets and Raiders offer potential wins on a last-place schedule, having to travel to Detroit to face the last-place Lions is unfortunate.

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Tennessee Titans futures picks

Over 6.5 wins (-110)

The Titans aren't a team I'm excited to bet this year as 6.5 wins feels about right, but I saw enough from Ward as a rookie that I can entertain this team making a surprise run with better receiving options if the offensive line can keep it together. Saleh will have his work cut out with the defense but was able to bring in enough new pieces that you can see a path to respectability, plus having Jeffery Simmons is a bit of a cheat code. I see a bit more potential for the Titans to get to seven or eight wins than to fall short of this number, but I won't be looking at them as a darkhorse division winner.