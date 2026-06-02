Betting the Vikings in 2026: See how Minnesota's win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

The 2025 Vikings offense endured a three-headed quarterback monster that led the league in interceptions and finished last in third-down success rate, with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy making a majority of the starts. But even with the ugly situation at the most important position in football, Minnesota still won nine games and just missed the playoffs. Now, McCarthy is set to battle free-agent signing Kyler Murray to start for Minnesota, and the former No. 1 overall pick brings an interception rate more than half of what Minnesota endured last season.

We're taking a look at everything you need to know before making Minnesota Vikings futures bets below, including odds, trends, 2026 schedule, offseason changes and more before sharing our preseason betting strategy for the team. Odds are via DraftKings.

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Minnesota Vikings 2026 odds

Odds to … June 1 Feb Go Over win total 8.5 (-110) 8.5 (+115) Go Under win total 8.5 (-110) 8.5 (-140) Miss playoffs -180

Make playoffs +150

Win NFC North +500

Win NFC +2200

Win Super Bowl +5000 +6000

The addition of Murray has unsurprisingly caused some movement to the Over on Minnesota's in total, but they still remain a distant fourth in division title odds and are being treated as a relative longshot to make the playoffs with nine NFC teams having shorter odds in that market.

Minnesota Vikings futures trends

Year Super Bowl odds Win total Result Actual wins Finish 2025 +2500 9.5 Under 9 3rd, NFC North 2024 +10000 6.5 Over 14 L, Wild card round 2023 +4000 8.5 Under 7 3rd, NFC North 2022 +3600 9.5 Over 13 L, Wild card round 2021 +4000 9 Under 8 2nd, NFC North

While the Vikings have been alternating finishing Over and Under their win totals in recent years, they've shown the potential to far exceed projections when things go right. They've also had a relatively high floor, with no fewer than seven wins in each of the last 12 seasons.

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Minnesota Vikings 2025 season review

Record Py Wins Yds/play (Rk) Opp y/p (Rk) DVOA (Rk) 9-8 8.83 4.90 (28) 4.69 (3) -1.2 (18)

We've already mentioned the league-worst interception rate, but that also comes with the second-worst sack rate in the league on offense and the 28th-ranked passing attack in yards per play. That held back a defense that was the second best in the league on third downs and also ranked second in sack rate.

Minnesota Vikings 2026 offseason review



Lost Added Drafted QB John Wolford, Brett Rypien Kyler Murray

RB Ty Chandler

Max Bredeson (5), Demond Claiborne (6) WR Jalen Nailor Jauan Jennings

TE Ben Sims



OL Justin Skule, Matt Nelson, Zeke Correll Ryan Van Demark Caleb Tiernan (3), Gavin Gerhardt (7) DL Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave Eric Johnson, Isaiahh Loudermilk Caleb Banks (1), Domonique Orange (3) EDGE Jonathan Greenard



LB

Jacob Roberts Jake Golday (2) CB Jeff Okudah, Fabian Moreau James Pierre Charles Demmings (5) S Harrison Smith

Jakobe Thomas (3) STAFF







The most notable addition is Murray, a talented quarterback who has had trouble staying on the field, playing just 30 out of a potential 51 games over the last three seasons. Improved quarterback play could have an exponential benefit for a Vikings offense with talented pass-catchers who were largely mothballed in 2025. The Vikings addressed their defensive line losses in the draft, starting with first-round pick Caleb Banks, but their depth at edge rusher is lacking following the trade of Jonathan Greenard. James Pierre has the potential to make a big impact at corner, but safety could be an issue if Harrison Smith doesn't return for another season.

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Minnesota Vikings 2026 schedule

MIN Week Opp Notes

1 GB



2 @CHI



3 @TB



4 MIA



5 @NO



6 bye



7 IND



8 @DET



9 BUF Mon

10 @GB



11 @SF Mexico

12 ATL



13 CAR



14 @NE Thu

15 DET



16 WAS



17 @NYJ



18 CHI



With a road matchup against the 49ers moved to an international site, the Vikings won't play any true road games against their non-common opponents, which also include the Colts and Commanders. They have a lot of traveling to do early with just four home games in the first 11 weeks (in addition to the bye), but that'll set up well for a strong finish, especially with one of their two road matchups coming against a Jets team projected to be in the running for worst record.

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Minnesota Vikings futures picks

Over 8.5 wins (-110)

While I have concerns about the losses on defense, Brian Flores has earned the benefit of the doubt with his units finishing top seven in scoring in each of the last two seasons. The offense has the potential to jump levels if Murray is installed as starter and can stay healthy, and perhaps all hope isn't lost if McCarthy has to start after he went 6-4 last year despite ugly numbers. The QB upgrade with Murray makes this at least a nine-win team once again in my opinion, and there's potential to make a surprise run at the division title.